Riyadh: Desert Technologies Investment Company, a member of the Desert Technologies Group and a leader in the renewable energy sector, and AlJomaih and Shell Lubricating oil company Limited (JOSLOC), a member of the AlJomaih Holding Group, celebrated the inauguration of the photovoltaic plant to produce electricity from solar energy with a production capacity of five hundred kilowatts at AlJomaih and Shell Factory in the second industrial city in the Saudi capital Riyadh. This was with the participation and presence of Mr. Nayef Al Ghurair, Director of the Second Industrial City in Riyadh, Mr. Mishaal Al Khalawi, Director of the Licensing and Industrial Control Division, Eng. Yamen Alakel, Head of EPC Department at Desert Technologies Investment Company, and Mr. Saher Hashem CEO of AlJomaih and Shell Company, Eng. Hisham Al Tabbaa, General Manager of Supply Chains and a number of consulting engineers and managers from the two companies.

The project, which is the first solar power plant implemented by AlJomaih Holding Group in one of its projects in Saudi Arabia, was implemented on an area of ​​3,500 square meters and included the roof of the factory located in the second industrial area in Riyadh as well as the car parking shades of the factory. 1276 solar panels were installed from the Desert Technologies industries factory, this is within the framework of the strategic plan pursued by AlJomaih Holding Group aiming to expand the use of clean energy in all of its projects, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, the National Renewable Energy Program and the plan of the Ministry of Energy. These plans allowed citizens and large consumers to build solar power plants with capacities greater than 2 megawatts inside their facilities and homes, to expand the use of solar energy at the commercial and residential levels, support the Ministry of Industry’s efforts to localize this vital sector, enhance local content and manufacture its components locally, develop the market for the production of solar cell systems, prepare technical cadres and provide new job opportunities for the youths.

Mr. Nayef Al Ghurair, Director of the Second Industrial City in Riyadh, expressed his happiness with the trend of the private industrial sector in the Kingdom towards renewable energy, saying: “The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) is working to support factories to move towards solar energy, as it is one of the strategic sectors with added value to the national economy, based on its pivotal role to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the initiatives entrusted to it in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program "NADLP", this is all to support their strategy of transformation towards green industrial cities.”

On his part, Mr. Khaled Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies Investment Company, said: “The rooftop solar plant market has witnessed a major transformation recently, and the rooftop solar plant model has emerged as one of the most sustainable and dependable solar generation models. Desert Technologies is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of solar panels according to the highest quality standards, with more than 12 years of experience in the implementation, development, and operation of solar energy projects on roofs, metal canopies, car outlets and curved roofs. This partnership with one of the most important national companies confirms Desert Technologies’ commitment to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through active participation in supporting the orientations of Saudi companies towards the use of solar energy and I personally commend the initiative of AlJomaih and Shell Lubricating oil company Limited (JOSLOC) to implement solar energy projects through its facilities.”

On this occasion, Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of AlJomaih and Shell Lubricating oil company Limited (JOSLOC), said: "The new solar energy project has proven that AlJomaih and Shell is moving towards expanding solar energy solutions, which contributes to saving energy and preserving the environment by reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions and promoting a green economy. This is in line with the Kingdom’s orientations and the goals of Vision 2030 aimed at enabling the renewable energy sector to effectively contribute to the national energy mix”. He added that the plant is expected to cover more than 70% of the facility’s energy needs in its first phase and will expand to provide 100% of the plant’s needs in the future. The project will enhance the company’s progress and commitment to achieve its strategy aimed at expanding the use of clean energy in all of its projects. In the future, it will form part of a larger partnership that brings together AlJomaih and Shell Lubricating oil company Limited (JOSLOC) and Desert Technologies, as strategic partners to implement their experience in all of the company’s projects.