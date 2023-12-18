The initiatives include innovative beach accessibility project for People of Determination and free freshwater drinking fountains

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Mubadala have announced a strategic partnership that aims to not only advance CSR initiatives across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi but also to champion inclusivity and accessibility. Mubadala's support reflects and strengthens DMT's commitment to community well-being, environmental sustainability, and, notably, inclusivity for People of Determination.

Commenting on this impactful partnership, H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, the Director General of Operational Affairs at the DMT, said: “As we join forces with Mubadala, our partnership is more than a collaboration – it's a shared commitment to elevate Abu Dhabi's quality of life. We envision a future where our strategic partnership serves as a beacon for community well-being, environmental sustainability, and inclusivity."

The first of these is the Beach Accessibility Project, which is designed to facilitate beach access for People of Determination. It will introduce sea elevators and guided track access to the water using the innovative SEATRAC system.

SEATRAC boasts a non-fixed installation design, ensuring flexible and adaptable access to the seawater. It is designed to provide individuals with mobility restrictions the freedom to enjoy the water independently and empowering them to navigate the beach area autonomously.

Powered by renewable energy sources, the system aligns with the DMT's sustainability strategy. Its self-sufficiency guarantees seamless and efficient operation, while the remote-control feature ensures user-friendly accessibility.

The Beach Accessibility Project will be implemented across six popular beaches in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the Corniche Sahil Beach, Corniche Public Beach, Corniche Family Beach, Al Bahr Public Beach, and Al Bateen Public Beach.

The two organisations will also establish 26 modern freshwater drinking fountains in parks across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. These innovative fountains incorporate large internal water reservoirs, water filters, and high capacity chilling units, ensuring a refreshing and sustainable drinking water solution by reducing the reliance on single-use plastic bottles.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEPO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer in Mubadala Investment Company said: “Mubadala has an unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve and are delighted to support this important initiative. Our partnerships with government and other entities are helping drive forward the goals of the Emirate and ensuring a lasting legacy that will bring inclusivity and community well-being to all residents in Abu Dhabi.”

These initiatives are just the start of a series of projects with Mubadala that mark a transformative step for Abu Dhabi. They reflect a joint commitment to community well-being, environmental sustainability, and inclusivity for People of Determination.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

