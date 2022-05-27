Dubai: Dentons' Banking and Finance team has advised on three award-winning deals in the IFN Deals of the Year Awards 2022, announced last night at the awards ceremony at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai. These awards recognise excellence, achievement and leadership in the Islamic finance industry.

The three award-winning categories that Dentons has won accolades for include:

Ijarah Deal of the Year was awarded to Oman Air’s dual facility refinancing. Dentons advised Oman Air in relation to an OMR149 million conventional facility from Bank Muscat SAOG and an OMR 46 million Islamic term finance facility (Service Ijara Facility) through Bank Muscat's Islamic window Meethaq Islamic Banking, both facilities were supported by a guarantee from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman. The team was led by partner Sadaf Buchanan (Muscat);

was awarded to Oman Air’s dual facility refinancing. Dentons advised Oman Air in relation to an OMR149 million conventional facility from Bank Muscat SAOG and an OMR 46 million Islamic term finance facility (Service Ijara Facility) through Bank Muscat's Islamic window Meethaq Islamic Banking, both facilities were supported by a guarantee from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman. The team was led by partner Sadaf Buchanan (Muscat); Social Impact Deal of the Year was awarded to IsDB’s US$2.5 billion sustainable Sukuk. Dentons advised IsDB, a multilateral development finance institution located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the issuance of US$2.5 billion trust certificates under its US$25 billion trust certificate issuance programme, which marks the IsDB's largest issuance to date. The proceeds will be used to finance green and social projects. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai); and

was awarded to IsDB’s US$2.5 billion sustainable Sukuk. Dentons advised IsDB, a multilateral development finance institution located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the issuance of US$2.5 billion trust certificates under its US$25 billion trust certificate issuance programme, which marks the IsDB's largest issuance to date. The proceeds will be used to finance green and social projects. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai); and Kuwait Deal of the Year was awarded to Kuwait Finance House’s US$750 million Tier 1 Sukuk. Dentons advised the joint lead managers (including Standard Chartered Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank) in respect of KFH's Reg S US$ perpetual tier 1 capital securities issuance, which was the first AT1 issuance for KFH and represented its first foray into the international capital markets overall. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai).

Commenting on the awards, Dubai-based partner Alex Roussos said: "We are thrilled to have supported our clients on these three key transactions in the Islamic finance space. Congratulations to everyone at Dentons who was involved in these matters!"

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Lillian Mirsafavi

Business Development and Marketing Manager

Lillian.Mirsafavi@dentons.com

Website



Dentons & Co.

Level 18, Boulevard Plaza 2

Burj Khalifa District

PO Box 1756, Dubai