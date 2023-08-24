Saudi Arabia: Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, has moved into iconic new office space in Jeddah as part of the Firm’s expansion plans within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Dentons is uniquely positioned as one of the few international law firms to have two offices in Saudi Arabia, with a presence in both Jeddah and Riyadh and were a part of the first wave of international law firms to be granted a foreign law firm license by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice.



The new office space is located at the Headquarters Business Park, an iconic landmark for Saudi Arabia’s second largest city and across the new Jeddah Waterfront. It enables Dentons to further grow its already expanding team in Saudi Arabia, as well as enabling its global practice and industry experience to be much more accessible to clients in this part of the region. This development follows the recent move of our Riyadh office to premier location, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), cementing Dentons’ commitment to Saudi Arabia.



Dentons’ long-standing presence in the country, combined with our global capabilities, allows us to provide clients with a full-service offering across the Kingdom.



Nick Simpson, Saudi Arabia Managing Partner at Dentons, said: “Jeddah is a key area of focus for the Firm and moving into a larger office space is very much part of our vision for expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing clients into this exciting new space”.



Paul Jarvis, Dentons’ Chief Executive for the UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME), added: “We are delighted to have let a new office space in Jeddah’s business hub, allowing us to grow our client offering and our team on the ground in Saudi Arabia. We want to offer an enjoyable office space, enabling innovative working environments for our people and our clients”.



Dentons’ network in the Middle East is the largest of any international law firm, paving the way to facilitate Middle Eastern and international business. Today, we have more than 120 qualified lawyers, based in nine offices in Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Doha and Muscat.



In Saudi Arabia, we are well positioned to advise our clients on all aspects of Saudi laws and regulations. We are actively involved in some of the region’s highest value and most complex assignments, including key initiatives and projects that sit at the heart of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program.

