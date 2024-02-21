Kuwait: To commemorate Kuwait National and Liberation Days, Deliveroo pays homage to the venerable tradition of Al Sadu, a local art form rooted in weaving and textiles, with an exclusive collaboration with Al Sadu House.

Deliveroo has engaged Al Sadu House to create a bespoke artwork portraying a Deliveroo rider navigating Al Sadu Street and is set against the backdrop of the iconic Kuwait Liberation Tower. The art piece will be showcased at the Deliveroo office, serving as a visual testament to the fusion of Deliveroo with Kuwait's rich heritage.

"Deliveroo takes immense pride in collaborating with Al Sadu House in honor of Kuwait's National & Liberation Days. This unique artwork not only symbolizes our integration into the cultural fabric of Kuwait but also serves as a visual ode to the rich traditions and dynamic spirit of the country we know and love," remarked Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "We hope this artwork inspires a sense of pride and connection among our team, partners, and the entire community we are privileged to serve."

To take a look at the Sadu showpiece, customers are invited to visit Deliveroo’s Instagram account @deliveroo_kw

