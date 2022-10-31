Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Deliverect, a global SaaS company that simplifies online order management for more than 27,000 establishments across 60 markets announces its participation as a Title Partner at The Fast Food & Café Convention (FFCC) conference that acts as a platform and community for over 1,000 stakeholders in the QSR, Cafe, Fast Casual, Cloud Kitchen, Casual Dining and Restaurant industry.

The 2nd edition of the exhibition is held in The Conrad, Dubai on the 2nd of November. During the event, Deliverect will lead panel discussions about paving the way for a seamless customer experience in cloud kitchens. Given that cloud kitchens entirely depend on an online model, it may be challenging to understand customer needs and perceptions. Therefore, Deliverect will give insight into how to provide a smooth and seamless customer experience with the help of technology.

Deliverect will also be sharing case studies to showcase how technology can play an integral role in empowering restaurants and optimizing operations. The SaaS company will also be participating in fireside chats and break out session where senior leaders with a ton of experience get together on-stage to address specific questions that the audience has.

Naji Haddad, Middle East General Manager, Deliverect: “It is an absolute delight for us to be participating at events, like FFCC. For the second time, that bring together some of the best minds in the industry. The collaborative environment that the conference facilitates, allows discussions that not only spark ideas but educate, inspire, and provide solutions to current industry challenges – the biggest is being able to meet the ever-changing customer demands. Thanks to technology, the F&B industry can understand exactly what their customers are looking for”.

Mini Jacob, Co-Founder, Fast Food & Café Convention: "We are very excited about the 2nd edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention, taking place on 2nd November at the Conrad, Sheikh Zayed Road. This is Middle East's only B2B confex catering to the QSRs, Cafes, Cloud Kitchens & Casual Dining. There will be industry leaders discussing relevant challenges faced by these segments with over 500 delegates and 30 exhibitors in attendance. Through this event we are looking at creating a long-term relationship with the industry, providing a platform for knowledge sharing for all the international as well as homegrown brands. We are super thrilled to welcome Deliverect as our Lead Sponsor for the second year in a row and look forward to a meaningful association in the future as well"

