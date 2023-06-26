Abu Dhabi: A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Myahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, visited the prestigious Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) on June 21, 2023, to strengthen collaboration and facilitate knowledge exchange.

As part of the visit, Byashimova conducted a session titled ‘Turkmenistan: The Principle of Positive Neutrality’. This session offered a unique opportunity for participants to gain insights into Turkmenistan's diplomatic approach and its commitment to positive neutrality.

AGDA has emerged as a driving force in the UAE's efforts to educate and qualify diplomats and government leaders to effectively represent the country on the global stage. By offering region-specific programs, thought leadership, and access to renowned diplomatic experts, AGDA provides an exceptional learning experience. It equips students with the knowledge, expertise, and international exposure needed to navigate the ever-changing world of foreign policy.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow.

