Dubai – Deja Vu Real Estate, a stalwart in the UAE's real estate landscape since its inception in 2007, proudly unveils the appointment of Mohab Samak as its new CEO and Managing Partner. Mohab Samak, a seasoned industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in real estate, including distinguished roles at industry titans like Emaar, Hamptons International, and Engel & Völkers Dubai, is celebrated for his profound knowledge and expertise. This strategic alliance signifies a momentous occasion for the company, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to growth and transformation.

The decision to welcome Mr. Samak into this pivotal role underlines Deja Vu's steadfast position as the leading authority in buying, selling, renting, and managing properties in the UAE. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, signaling its dedication to raising the bar in the industry. With a well-thought-out strategy in place, Deja Vu Real Estate is primed to ascend to the summit of the UAE real estate market.

Deja Vu is committed to delivering excellence through its array of property services, effectively offering comprehensive one-stop solutions to all real-estate related queries.



Central to their ethos is the art of relationship-building, and CEO and Managing Partner, Mr. Samak's wealth of industry experience will undoubtedly fortify these connections with clients. The company is eagerly anticipating Mr. Samak's contributions as they expand their real estate services and optimize their operations in Dubai.

Mohab Samak, Managing Partner and CEO, says “We are thrilled to extend an invitation to all our clients, partners, and stakeholders to join us on this exhilarating journey of growth.



Together, we are set to redefine real estate consultancy standards and service levels, reaffirming our belief in the limitless potential of Dubai's real estate market and beyond."

The UAE's real estate sector is currently experiencing unprecedented growth, and Deja Vu is strategically poised to seize these opportunities. Mr. Samak's appointment as CEO and Managing Partner aligns perfectly with the burgeoning real estate landscape in the UAE, which promises robust growth in the coming years. As the demand for housing continues to surge, and with the UAE's commitment to tailored housing solutions within its limited land space, property investment remains an enticing prospect for investors. Deja Vu eagerly welcomes Mr. Samak, a true visionary in the real estate arena, as their new partner.

About Deja Vu Real Estate:

Deja Vu Real Estate, commemorating its 15-year presence in Dubai's real estate realm, stands as a prominent entity providing comprehensive property services to global corporations, investors, and individuals. Renowned for their excellence and partnerships with industry giants such as Emaar, Nakheel, Damac, Dubai Properties, Sobha, and more, they offer an extensive property portfolio in Dubai and abroad. Deja Vu presents holistic real estate solutions. Upholding values of integrity and transparency, they aim to cultivate trust with every client. Their most valuable asset lies in their seasoned and adept team, deeply versed in the intricacies of the UAE real estate industry.

