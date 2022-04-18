The all-new and all-bold INFINITI QX55 is not a luxury crossover for those looking for the ordinary. The latest model of the uniquely intriguing INFINITI QX55 is the brand’s iconic addition to its crossover coupe class, made for the ones who dare define their own luxury.

Command a second look with every turn you take. Guaranteed.

The QX55 brings together dramatic, performance-inspired styling with a bold, powerful stance.

What gives it an edge?

Setting trends, breaking out of tradition, and carving a niche are what inspire the foundation of this coupe. It is not just a car — it encourages you to wear the privilege of being yourself and enjoy the thrill of living life on your own terms. Every ride you take with the QX55, will make you understand why it stands unchallenged.

Looks that hook:

Meetings across the emirate, a date night at a beachside restaurant in Fujairah, or a trip toward the rocky hills of Ras Al Khaimah — all these adventures are an ideal match for the all-new INFINITI QX55. The car returns to the soul of INFINITI — with a crossover coupe silhouette that pays homage to the iconic INFINITI FX, demanding a double take, wherever you go. Additionally, the 20-inch, machine-finish aluminium wheels and cube design LED headlights will ensure your QX55 stands out from a distance.

What to expect?

When your retail spree at Dubai Mall results in a multitude of shopping bags, the motion-activated liftgate is there to make loading them a breeze by having you quickly swinging your leg forward underneath the center of the rear bumper.

The QX55’s well-thought-out, asymmetric layout and spacious cargo space grant the interior of this coupe a premium touch of comfort. Adding on to the car’s proposition toward ensuring a rich and soothing driving experience, the QX55’s cabin employs extraordinarily opulent materials like semi-aniline leather and open-pore wood.

Technology at its best

The all-new INFINITI QX55 an exemplary addition to the brand’s line-up, but it is also a technological marvel in itself. From wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, incredible sound depth and clarity with the Bose® Series, the QX55 allows drivers to enjoy trips across the UAE like never before.

Those looking for a segment-defining crossover coupe for a trendsetting driving experience should visit Arabian Automobiles centers in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to experience the potential of a luxury crossover imbued with the spirit of a powerful sports coupe.

-Ends-