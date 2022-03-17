Abu Dhabi, UAE: To mark the occasion of Hag Al Laila, Deerfields Mall is inviting all families to bring their children to Abu Dhabi’s popular community shopping centre between March 18-20 to receive free goodie bags filled with sweets and treats.

Hag Al Laila translates as “For this Night” and is a tradition celebrated across the Gulf each year in the middle of Sha’aban, the eighth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. Typically, children and young adults dress-up, sing, and collect sweets from within their local neighbourhood.

Falling on March 18 this year, the traditional occasion will be celebrated at Deerfields Mall with a special three-day campaign Dukkan Hag Al Laila. Children and young adults are urged to wear traditional Emirati clothing and visit the shopping centre throughout 18, 19 and 20 March between March 18-20 to pocket some complimentary candy inclusive of traditional sweets from Souk Al Bahrin Foodstuff.

“Hag Al Laila is the most exciting time of year for local youngsters,” said Mohammed Al Haj, CEO of Deerfields Mall. “That’s why we want to invite all families across Abu Dhabi – Emirati and expats alike – to visit our mall. Let us share the joy of this great tradition, provide a true taste of Hag Al Laila, and promote the value of giving and sharing.”

