A True Reflection of UAE 2030 Vision for Sustainable Urban Development

DECA Properties is proud to announce the instant sell-out of Phase 1 of the prestigious Arabian Hills Estate project within three weeks of launch. Building on this success, the company is set to launch Phase 2 of Arabian Hills Estate this week, valued at AED 800 million.

This achievement underscores the strong demand for premium real estate in the region and aligns with the UAE’s 2030 Vision for sustainable urban development. Arabian Hills Estate, unveiled just a month ago, exemplifies the principles of the 2030 Vision by fostering a sustainable, efficient, and vibrant urban environment. The project’s rapid success highlights the growing preference for properties that combine luxury with sustainability.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to Arabian Hills Estate," remarked Saira Aziz, Head of Sales at DECA Properties. "The project's instant sell-out is a testament to its exceptional appeal and the trust investors have placed in our vision. This success reflects the growing demand for innovative and sustainable living spaces in the UAE, mirroring the rapid sales milestones achieved by other major developers in the region."

Aamad Jalil, Senior Executive Officer of DECA Properties, added: "This milestone signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions. The success of Arabian Hills Estate is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. Our efforts are in harmony with the UAE’s robust 2030 plan to promote sustainable urban growth and it is truly gratifying to see such a positive response at this early stage."

Arabian Hills Estate offers an array of amenities designed for modern living with an emphasis on innovation and sustainability. The project features stunning lagoons, natural pools, serene parks, equestrian facilities, state-of-the-art wellness services, and numerous high-end resorts and spas. The estate is available for freehold ownership, attracting a diverse clientele seeking luxury and sustainable living.

The design and development of Arabian Hills Estate are rooted in principles of sustainability and innovation. The project incorporates green building practices and advanced technologies to reduce its environmental footprint. From energy-efficient systems to water conservation measures, every element of the estate is crafted to promote eco-friendly living.

About DECA

DECA Properties is a development management company on a mission to deliver exceptional real estate projects. With more than 50 years of collective leadership experience, the team at DECA is known for innovative designs, quality construction, and a commitment to sustainability.

With a vast network spanning key regions across the globe, DECA has cultivated partnerships with over 2500 trusted companies worldwide. These strategic alliances and market insights enable DECA to excel in diverse geographies while maintaining regional expertise. This extensive reach solidifies DECA as a trusted and influential name in the industry.

DECA global acumen, combined with its deep local knowledge, positions the company as an invaluable asset in the development management sector. A proven track record of successful collaborations and commitment to delivering outstanding results is their promise.

As a partner of choice, DECA brings innovation, reliability, and a proven record of success to every real estate project they develop or manage for third parties. Whether it's master-planned communities or urban luxury residences, DECA helps to craft spaces that consistently surpass expectations.

