Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Bioniq, an international precision health company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 3 October 2023. Signed by Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, and James Hardy, CFO and co-founder of Bioniq, the MoU closely aligns with the department's wellness tourism strategy.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with Bioniq supports a greater variety of commercial options in terms of fitness and health monitoring solutions within the emirate of Abu Dhabi. For instance, the integration of VAHA interactive mirrors within a number of hotels complements our strategic vision to elevate our wellness offerings in the hospitality sector. We are actively expanding the availability of wellness services for our health-conscious visitors and residents.”

VAHA, acquired by Bioniq in 2022, manufactures interactive fitness mirrors for personalised workouts. The VAHA interactive fitness mirror, which comprises a 43-inch touchscreen, speakers, a 120-degree camera and wireless connectivity, enables personalised and immersive workouts through state-of-the-art home fitness technology and will be incorporated within several hotels in Abu Dhabi as well as key commercial and residential projects starting later this year. Guests will have access to over 400 on-demand classes that are accessible 24/7 and customisable based on individual goals, from the comfort of their rooms or suites.

Vadim Fedotov, Bioniq Founder and CEO said: “Through our agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, we aim to provide exceptional health and wellness solutions that are backed by our extensive network of partnerships with local laboratories and manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, as well as partnerships with some of the leading medical institutions in the Middle East. We are perfectly positioned to support residents, guests, and tourists to benefit from the latest achievements of precision medicine and new health tech solutions to unlock improved energy, better sleep quality, faster recovery, and healthier aging.”

DCT Abu Dhabi is dedicated to cultivating Abu Dhabi's wellness tourism through the curation of enriching experiences and services that closely align with the department's tourism strategy.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Bioniq

Bioniq, launched in 2019 in London, UK, is the industry leader in offering personalised supplements that incorporate components and dosages tailor-made to each individual’s nutrient deficiencies, as identified through their blood results. After conducting years of testing, Bioniq has now developed one of the largest and most genetically diverse biochemical databases (over 40,000 members and 60,000 blood tests) by operating in 12 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Bioniq’s system is the only fully quantifiable supplementation approach in the market offering transparent “before and after” feedback on the client’s journey, making it the chosen partner of Lanserhof, King’s College Hospital, German National Teams, the UFC, and world-renowned athletes. Bioniq is backed by leading European investment funds, including HV Capital (DE) and Unbound (UK).

The company was founded by Vadim Fedotov, an investor and former basketball player for the German National Team and Buffalo Bulls (US).

