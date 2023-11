Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Group, a leading business aviation services provider, has announced its subsidiary DC Aviation San Marino SRL (DCAS), has been issued its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the San Marino Civil Aviation Authority (SM-CAA) marking another significant milestone, as the Group celebrates its 25th anniversary.

With the AOC in hand, DCAS can now operate and manage third-party business aircraft commercially, including aircraft charter under San Marino’s T7 registration. The first aircraft to be operated under the new AOC is the Bombardier Global 7500.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “We are extremely pleased to have successfully fulfilled all the regulatory requirements to obtain our AOC from the SM-CAA. Our success in being awarded the AOC is the culmination of over six months of hard work, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire team for their exceptional efforts.

“The AOC grants us the flexibility to offer our VVIP customers a wider range of registration and operational options and complements our other AOC operation in Dubai and the DC Aviation Group’s locations in Stuttgart and Malta,” he added.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

