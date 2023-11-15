To celebrate the occasion, a specially curated IMAGINE show was held at Dubai Festival City in partnership with Al-Futtaim Group

Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Group celebrated significant milestones this year, marking its 25th anniversary, the 15th anniversary of its Malta operations and the 10th anniversary of Dubai-based DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF).

To celebrate the occasion, a specially curated IMAGINE show was held on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow, at Dubai Festival City in partnership with Al-Futtaim.

Over the past decade, the Dubai operations have achieved significant milestones, including the completion of its purpose-built integrated hangar facility with lounge and office areas in September 2013. This made it the first fully integrated business aviation operation at the then-newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport, located at Dubai South.

Today, DCAF’s facility includes two dedicated hangars, together measuring over 13,500 sqm, with a total land-side plot area of 24,000 sqm and apron area of 13,500 sqm – capable of accommodating business jets of various sizes. The facility also offers 1,300 sqm of exclusive lounge area that provides the highest levels of comfort and privacy, including shower areas, a spacious conference room, covered parking and a contemporary finish. As part of its ongoing commitment to its customers, DCAF recently completed a refurbishment of its exterior and VVIP lounges.

DCAF’s customers can expect high levels of convenience with 24-hour on-site screening facilities, customs and immigration services and immediate access from limousine drop-off to the aircraft parked directly in front of the lounge.

Michael Kuhn, CEO of DC Aviation Group, said, “This is a significant milestone for all of us at DC Aviation and further reaffirms our decision to partner with Al-Futtaim, with whom we have a long-standing relationship. This joint venture has enabled us to create one of the leading business aviation operations in the Middle East and we look forward to continuing to expand our operations and offering our customers the highest levels of service and safety. We look forward to meeting all our industry partners, suppliers and customers at the celebratory party in Dubai.”

“As we mark our 10th anniversary, we hold great pride in the journey we have taken as a business,” said Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim. “From day one, we were confident in Al Maktoum International Airport’s tremendous potential to develop as a key hub for business and private aviation and thereby enhance the success of Dubai’s aviation industry. We feel privileged to be a partner in the continuous progress of the UAE’s expanding aviation industry and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the best-in-class services.”

DCAF obtained its Aircraft Operator certificate in 2015 and is EASA part 145 certified, offering both line and base maintenance. The company recently received the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage 3 certification for its Aircraft and Passenger Handling Services as part of its Fixed Base Operations (FBO) located at Dubai South, making it one of only two FBOs in the Middle East and one of 27 organisations globally to attain this highest level of safety standard established by IS-BAH. This certification verifies that safety management activities are fully integrated into the business and that a positive safety culture is being sustained. DCAF received its Stage 1 certification in May 2019 and Stage 2 in January 2021.

On the maintenance side, the company is approved to provide the entire maintenance scope for the A320 family, Bombardier Global Express/XRS/500, Bombardier Challenger 604/605, Global 6000 and Global 5000 Vision Flight Deck type aircraft. Recently, the company added wheel shop capability at its facility in Dubai South.

In April 2016, DCAF received its CAR145 approval from UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, allowing them to provide maintenance services for the Bombardier Global Express and Challenger 604/605 type aircraft. The following year, it received an extension to its CAR145 approval to provide line maintenance for the Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft type.

DCAF currently manages 11 aircraft from its base at Dubai South.

For more information on DCAF’s hangar and services, please visit dc-aviation.ae

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring together measuring over 13,500 sqm, bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,500 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets, owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities and customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

