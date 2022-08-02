Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) has seen a surge in requests for private jets to Doha as football fever kicks in ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To accommodate the huge volume of requests and to make travel more convenient, DCAF will make available aircraft ranging from the very light and affordable 4-seater Cessna Citation Mustang to the light jet 8-seater Pilatus PC-12, the midsize jet 9-seater Bombardier Challenger 604. In addition, DCAF will also be able to offer a 10-seater Falcon 2000 as well as large-size cabin aircraft.

“We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals which take place on December 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of enquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” said Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim.

Die-hard football fans travelling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to the aircraft with customs and immigration to security checks performed within the comforts of the FBO. Fans will be able to board their flight within minutes thereby giving them more time to enjoy every minute of this memorable experience.

DCAF’s special charter flights can accommodate varying group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha for the matches in style. Adding to the memorable experience is the 1,300 sqm of exclusive lounge area offering fans the highest levels of comfort and privacy, spacious conference room, shower areas and more.

Fans or corporates looking to book their charter flights can contact DCAF at charter@dc-aviation.ae or call 04 870 1800.