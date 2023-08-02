Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, a leading business aviation services provider, has successfully completed its first 60 months maintenance check on a Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.

The aircraft which is owned by a private customer underwent its first heavy maintenance check at DCAF’s hangar at Al Maktoum International Airport. The maintenance inspection was the largest undertaken by the DCAF team, involving over 2,000 man-hours and adept management of several logistical challenges with the support of local and overseas partners.

In addition to the comprehensive inspection, the DCAF team provided invaluable support for various line maintenance activities, including Wheel Shop and Battery Shop requests, during the project.

Chris Rosewarne, Maintenance Manager at DCAF said: “This is an important milestone which marks the first time DCAF’s highly trained technicians have performed a 60-month check on a Global 6000 aircraft. The successful completion of this complex inspection further highlights the investments we have made in expanding our capabilities, which have allowed us to provide our customers with reliable and cost-effective maintenance services. We are delighted to offer this high level of expertise and comprehensive support, including battery and wheel shop capabilities, for Global and Challenger aircraft at DWC.”

DCAF is an EASA and GCAA Part-145 certified maintenance operation with qualified engineers and technicians providing both line and base maintenance services for various types of aircraft. DCAF’s maintenance teams can cater to various business jets, including the Airbus 320 family, Bombardier Global, Bombardier Challenger 604/605/650, Dassault Falcon 7X/900. Owners and aircraft operators can receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

DCAF is a joint venture between Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group. For more information on DCAF’s maintenance and other services, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae/ or call +971 4 870 1800.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar

Tel: +971 4 817 0394

Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com