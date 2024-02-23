Showcases the best of boxing, MMA and other fight sports

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with its strategy to get more sport in front of fans and its commitment to the MENA region, DAZN Group has today announced a new partnership with evision, media and entertainment arm of e& and the largest content aggregator in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region to distribute FAST channel DAZN Combat on its OTT streaming platform STARZ ON across the MENA region.

DAZN Combat gives fans front row seats to the all the very best action across boxing and MMA, including live events, highlights, legendary archive fights, documentaries and much more. DAZN will show live boxing events, including Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy and DAZN MF: X Series and combat sports including Ansgar Fighting League, Brave Combat Federation, Oktagon MMA, KOK, MMA Bushido, TNA iMPACT, Rajdamanern World Series, and Dream Boxing as well as re-runs and documentaries that celebrate the best fighters on the planet.

This strategic deal with evision will allow DAZN to maximise its presence and reach as many fans as possible. Accessibility and innovation are at the heart of DAZN’s proposition, and that’s what we look forward to delivering via this partnership. With more ways to watch, more features to engage with, and more great combat content than ever before, this partnership is focused on showcasing sport, the fan experience, engagement, and growth.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is excited to announce our partnership with evision, an innovative and established company. This partnership highlights our commitment to global distribution to sports fans worldwide. Our content will now be available in the MENA region, one of the most evolving and exciting sports entertainment markets. We are thrilled to be increasing our presence in MENA and providing anytime, anywhere sports entertainment to passionate fans. With our market-leading rights and technology, this FAST channel will offer the best of boxing, MMA, and other top-tier fight sports.”

Commenting on this partnership, Olivier Bramly, CEO evision said: “evision is pioneering a new approach to OTT streaming services with the launch of OTT free-to-watch streaming platform ‘STARZ ON’, to bring a variety of content in addition to sports all for free. We believe our partnership with DAZN will open exceptional opportunities for both companies to serve the huge demand for sports content, and especially ride on the soaring popularity for combat sports in the region.”

This distribution deal will build on the considerable success DAZN has already achieved in the region, particularly as the global broadcast partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, which has seen DAZN lead coverage of boxing blockbusters such as ‘Battle of the Baddest’ and ‘Day of Reckoning’ to record audiences featuring world renowned fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou.

This FAST channel will play a key role in our long-term development in MENA and is a clear statement of DAZN's commitment to the region and our ambition to continue growing the market by offering fans the sport they want to see.

About DAZN

DAZN is the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL (excl. USA). DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment platform, based on premium sports rights, world-leading tech, and multi-platform distribution. DAZN believes that fans from across the globe should be able to watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

Media Contact:

Alice Vyvyan – alice.vyvyan@dazn.com

About STARZ ON

STARZ ON, a premier evision company, is a top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience. With over 50 linear channels and thousands of titles available on-demand, the platform offers a diverse selection of content. In collaboration with leading media companies, STARZ ON features a wide array of genres, languages, and categories including movies, TV series, news, sports, kids' programming, documentaries, and much more. Available across mobile, web, and connected TV devices, STARZ ON is headquartered in Dubai and serves over 22 countries across the MENA region.

To learn more about STARZ ON, please visit http://starzon.comAbout evision, from e& life

Established in 1999, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, is the largest and most trusted content aggregator in the MENAP region, with flagship entertainment services such as eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV, SHOQ TV and the free ad support platform, STARZ ON available across MENA.

As a pioneer in home entertainment via IPTV and streaming services in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions, as well as content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading free ad supported and FAST platform in MENA and hold a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/