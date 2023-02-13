SOCIATE Communications is pleased to announce that Dariush Soudi has joined its client roster.

Dariush Soudi is a renowned entrepreneur, business leader, and owner of the Be Unique Group. With a track record of success across several industries, Dariush has founded numerous businesses and draws on his entrepreneurial experience to deliver masterclasses as a thought leader through his Gladiator Mastery course.

SOCIATE Communications is a full-service PR and communications firm, with a reputation for delivering results for its clients. For more information about SOCIATE Communications, please visit www.sociate.ae. For more information about Dariush Soudi, please visit https://dariushsoudi.com/.

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.

Website: https://www.sociate.ae/

Instagram: @sociat.ae / @sociate.uk / @socialite.ae

Facebook: @sociate.ae

LinkedIn: @sociate

Twitter: @sociate

Youtube: @sociate

