UAE, Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society has joined the list of contributors to “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as it announced a contribution of AED 5 million to support the campaign’s objective of providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world.

Ongoing Commitment

Mohammed Suhail Al-Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds upon the UAE’s impressive record of giving and generosity, which started with the founding fathers and now extends to every corner of the world, alleviating the suffering of those in need.

“Our contribution to the campaign, which establishes the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, reflects our ongoing commitment to the UAE’s charity initiatives, and embodies our faith in the importance of humanitarian efforts and their central role in aiding the vulnerable and underprivileged. It is an honor to be part of this great campaign, and a delight to see the community-wide response to it,” he added.

A Tool for Development

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity, as well as to support the global endeavour to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, by developing sustainable solutions, promoting social participation on a large scale to help provide food aid to tens of millions of those in need around the world.