Riyadh, KSA: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has launched the first 3D Construction Printed (3DCP) two-story, 9.9 meter high villa in the Kingdom in Shams Al Riyadh residential development. Using 3CDP technology is the first of its kind achievement in the region since it accelerates the speed of construction while enhancing safety and reducing wastage and errors.

Dar Al Arkan followed strict protocols and an evidence-based approach to ensure the project, including the first villa, is being constructed safely in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s building codes in every aspect. The villa was printed directly on site, during the summer without any cooling equipment or shading indicating that the technology is capable of printing homes year-round and in any part of the Kingdom.

Dar Al Arkan launched the 3DCP technology in Q4 2021 to lead the transition of the construction and real-estate industry toward advanced and sustainable building practices and complement the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to support economic diversification and digitisation.

Unlike traditional home-building methods, 3DCP cuts the construction time by more than half, is more flexible and requires less manpower since it takes only three workers to build one house. This, in turn, also contributes to decreased Lost Time Injury, creating a safer workplace. Additionally, less concrete is needed to complete a building making the technology more sustainable and a viable solution for a low-carbon construction industry of the future. For consumers, the combination of these advantages ensures lower costs and more affordability compared to traditional construction.

Wael Al Hagan, Project Manager, 3DCP, Dar Al Arkan, said: “Dar Al Arkan is currently building the second villa, which will typically take a month to complete, but we’ve already finished the first floor in only eight days. This 3D printed villa has additional insulation layers and features that ensure energy conservation, saving up to 30% in energy consumption. We urge all industry experts to visit us and view the first completed villa and the second under construction for themselves. Our efforts are focused on developing the Kingdom’s real estate sector by integrating the latest trends and technologies, drawn from global best practices to enhance our industry locally and deliver on the objectives of Vision 2030. The introduction of 3D construction printing enables us to focus on greater flexibility of design, strengthen productivity and achieve higher cost efficiency.”

As 3DCP increases the accuracy of construction, there will be less repairs and rework too, helping save long-term costs and adding to the value of the property. A combination of reduced waste of construction materials, less need for repair or rework and low on-site LTI incidents will enable highly cost-efficient project management than traditional construction.

The first villa constructed in Shams Al Riyadh utilised locally made materials including cement, sand, rocks and stones, with varying degrees of concentration, to ensure the structure is up to four times stronger than traditional construction.

The technology will revolutionise how customers buy their homes in the near future given that very soon they will be able to select from various digital building designs and simply authorise the printing of their home with a click of a button. Dar Al Arkan will continue to develop the industry’s standards to cement the Kingdom’s position the Kingdom as a leader in this sector, while making the company highly competitive in 3DCP technology.

-Ends-

About Dar Al Arkan:

Dar Al Arkan is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development company, a 28-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

For more information:

ASDA'A BCW

Nora Feidi | Iman Ahmed

nora.feidi@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com