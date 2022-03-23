The Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted the launch of the premium residential project that marks Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan’s entry into the Qatari market

Inspired by the sea and luxury island living, Les Vagues residences embody the sophisticated elegance of ELIE SAAB designs

Dubai, UAE: The Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted the launch of Les Vagues residences by ELIE SAAB, a luxury residential project that’s being developed by Dar Al Arkan, the leading real-estate company in Saudi Arabia, and Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company fully owned by Katara Hospitality.

The exclusive residences by the world-renowned designer reflect the sophisticated elegance and exceptional detailing that ELIE SAAB is recognised for in fashion and lifestyle, setting new standards for modern luxury living in Qatar. Taking inspiration from the unimaginable beauty and serenity of the sea, grand shores, and infinite horizons surrounding Qetaifan Island North, Les Vagues, which means waves in French, have been exquisitely designed as an ode to luxury island life with clean and contemporary lines softened by carefully selected palms and tropical foliage.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “We’re extremely honored to be launching this prestigious project from Qatar’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai – it’s truly a significant moment as Dar Al Arkan enters Qatar with a project that will set new standards for luxury living and affirms our commitment to market. After our successful project launch with the master of design himself, Elie Saab, in Riyadh we’re collaborating for a second time on this premium residential project in one of the region’s most sought-after developments. Our project on Qetaifan Island North is unique and builds on the Dar Al Arkan’s strategic aspirations of regional and global expansion through superior, high-quality real-estate projects that cater to discerning clientele from across the world.”

Elie Saab Jr, CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Al Arkan and Qetaifan Projects on this premium residential project that is inspired by the natural beauty of the island and its magnificent surroundings. Les Vagues is a project that embodies architectural and lifestyle expression of our brand delivering exceptional and timeless experiences through luxury real-estate projects that are unmatched globally.”

HE Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director, Qetaifan Projects, said: “Following our concerted efforts to provide the local market with international standards that work on developing and revitalizing sectors such as tourism, hospitality, entertainment and of course real estate development, we are happy to bring a new innovative project to Qatar. We’re looking forward to working with Dar Al Arkan and ELIE SAAB, a global pioneer in design, on this premium project that is unlike any other in the region. Qetaifan Island North is being developed as the first touristic entertainment destination in Qatar, that will put the country on the regional and global tourism map, and Les Vagues residences is an integral project within the masterplan of the development.”

Les Vagues feature opulent one, two and three-bedroom sea-front residencies with a variety of majestic balconies and terraces and floor-to ceiling windows for residents to enjoy uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea.

The interiors perfectly embody the beauty of ELIE SAAB’s designs leaving a lasting impression of refined elegance and spectacular grace where shapes and colours blend harmoniously. Special attention has been given to the finishes with exquisite craftsmanship, exceptional level of quality and aesthetic appeal in pure ELIE SAAB style.

The amenities at Les Vagues are tailored to the residents’ needs featuring a la carte concierge services as well as, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an infinity swimming pool, landscaped community courtyard with sea views, 24hrs reception desk, public areas furniture from ELIE SAAB Maison Collection, luxury retail outlets and parking for all residential units.

Dar Al Arkan and Qetaifan Projects signed the agreement to develop a premium residential and lifestyle project on Qetaifan Island North last October. The project marks Dar Al Arkan’s first entry into Qatar with the aim of driving the development of the luxury property market and support the growth of Qatar’s real-estate sector.

Work on the development will start in Q2 2022 and total sales are expected to reach over 1 billion Qatari Riyal.

Qetaifan Island North is emerging as a thriving waterfront hub representing a new, modern lifestyle. Inspired by the rich culture and nature of the region, the distinct island will feature a thrilling waterpark, a luxurious hotel, unrivalled accommodation, exceptional retail options, and world class facilities that make it a vibrant and attractive community.

The island is also a symbol of the vision, insight, and aspiration to develop into an internationally acclaimed and recognised landmark location and Qatar’s future iconic destination.

-Ends-

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

