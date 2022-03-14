Dubai, UAE:W Capital Real Estate brokerage announced that it has won the Best Real Estate Broker award by Danube Properties, after ranking the best-selling brokerage in their "Skyz" residential project. The award adds to W Capital’s records of prevalence in project marketing for major real estate developers in the UAE.

"We are very proud being honored by the leading real estate developer, Danube Properties.That confirms the success story of our marketing strategy that is being developed in line with the prosperity of the real estate market in Dubai," Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, said.

He added that this award crowns the company's efforts to become one of the most sought after marketing company for new projects in Dubai, targeting all categories of local and foreign buyers.

Al Zarooni said that the well-planned relationships between W Capital and more than 50 real estate developers, played a vital role in obtaining exceptional price ranges for customers, providing the best services, and facilitating marketing operations.

"The marketing of the Skyz project is the latest success story of W Capital. It also reflects the pivotal marketing policies pursued by the company," he added.

He explained that W Capital succeeded in adapting to the conditions accompanying the outbreak of the Covid-19, and in fulfilling the customers’ aspirations by providing many buying options.

The chairman stressed that the real estate market in Dubai is on an upward trajectory after recovering in terms of strong demand and the improvement of the supporting factors, whether the unprecedented government facilities granted to attract foreigners, or the rules of long and short-term residency visas.

He confirmed that W Capital is always keen to be the bath finder in the national real estate brokerage sector in the coming years.

Launched in October 2021, the Mediterranean-style Skyz residential tower with investments exceeding Dhs475mn,includes 808 new apartments, 9 retail outlets, in addition to recreational facilities.

The Skyz Tower is Danube Properties' first real estate project to be launched after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the first project since the start of Dubai Expo 2020 .It reflects Danube Properties' confidence in the increasingly improving local real estate market.

The project will be built in the integrated Arjan community in Dubai, near Miracle Garden, which is located adjacent the Motor City, Dubai Hills Estate, and Dubai Hills Estate Mall, allowing easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed highway. The tower overlooks Miracle Garden, Arabian Farms and Motor City communities.

Affordable units are available, with a 1% payment plan, to help end-users get housing units easily.

The launch of the Skyz tower came 18 months after the launch of the Olives project, which was completely sold out at the apex of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and was marketed by W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.

The concept is to create a new residential destination that celebrates life in the Mediterranean style by increasing the usable outdoor spaces through balconies, terraces, gardens, parks and plazas. The tower was designed to allow maximum access to sunlight and create a series of outdoor gardens distributed around the building linked by passageways with an outdoor swimming pool and recreational area on different levels.

The Skyz Tower offers comprehensive amenities including open terraces, outdoor activity areas ,green spaces , a raised pedestrian ring, gazebos, swimming pools, waterfalls, gymnasium, semi-enclosed Jacuzzi, ballroom, expansive green spaces for recreation and leisure facilities ,in addition to a range of outdoor gardens, squares and terraces.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.