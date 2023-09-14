Copenhagen , Dubai — The Danish Agriculture & Food Council, representing Denmark's farming and food industry, is set to create a significant impact at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The Danish Agriculture & Food Council is eager to showcase how innovative practices, efficient research, and a commitment to sustainability can lead the way towards climate-neutral food production.

The Danish Agriculture & Food Council’s CEO, Ms. Merete Juhl, highlighted the global recognition of agriculture and food systems in addressing the climate crisis, marking COP27 as a pivotal moment towards sustainable food production. She stated, “COP27 was the first of COP where we truly saw a global recognition of the importance of agriculture and food systems in addressing the climate crises. As part of the largest Danish business delegation ever at a COP, the Danish food industry is ready to continue the momentum in Dubai and show the world how good agricultural practices, innovative companies, and efficient research can lead the way towards climate-neutral food production.

Ms. Merete, a former Danish ambassador to several nations, including Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Ukraine, Georgia, and Armenia, brings extensive diplomatic experience to the council.

On the other hand, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council represents a vital sector of Denmark's economy, employing approximately 186,000 people and exporting agricultural products, food, and equipment valued at around €20 billion annually. With the world's population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, meeting the increasing demand for food while addressing climate challenges necessitates innovative solutions and new technology.

Additionally, the Danish food industry has set an ambitious vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, committing not to emit more greenhouse gases than they absorb. It aligns closely with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates Denmark's dedication to showcasing an economically and environmentally sustainable path to climate-neutral food production.

At the upcoming COP28, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council looks forward to sharing its expertise and success as one of the world's most climate-friendly food producers. The CEO of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council said, "Sharing our learnings as one of the most climate-friendly food producers in the world, we look forward to continuing the strong tie-up with local, regional, and global partners at COP28 in Dubai.”