Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) has announced its attendance and participation at the thirtieth iteration of Jewellery Arabia 2022, opening next Monday at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

At Danat’s sizable stand, the Institute will provide a wide range of services useful for exhibition visitors. Specialists will be on hand to examinine gemstones and diamonds, utilising specialist international techlogy and devices. Exhibition attendees can quickly obtain certificates of inspection and classification to certify their purchases. After having their stones successfully certified, they will receive an inspection certificate in digital format, which they will be able to access on their electronic devices. At Danat’s stand, exhibition visitors will also be able to examine the Institute’s display of natural Bahraini pearls, witness live oyster shucking and engage in a plethora of activities.

Also attending the expo is the historian and scion of the famous Cartier family, Mrs Francesca Cartier Brickell, who is visiting Bahrain over a century after her great-grandfather, Jacques Cartier, first came to the island. Mrs Cartier Brickell, who recently visited Danat, will be attending a book signing on the first day of the exhibition at 6:00pm. Exhibition patrons will be able to purchase a signed edition of her new book The Cartiers and meet its author.

Commenting on Danat’s presence at Jewellery Arabia 2022, Mrs Noora Jamsheer, CEO of Danat, emphasised the desire of the Institute to participate and attend the expo every year. She maintain that the exhibition represents a very important international marketing opportunity for the services the institute provides. The institute draws its experts in the jewellery sector from the Bahraini population, many of whom have extensive heritage in the Kindom’s historic and long-standing pearling and gemstone trade.

Mrs Jamsheer also noted the important role the exhibition plays in marketing Danat and Bahrain as a leading destination when it comes to jewellery. The expo is attended by representatives of the most important jewellery and gemstone houses in the world who wish to exhibit their latest products in the Arabian Gulf region. Jewellery Arabia will continue to be a vital conduit for introducing Danat, as the best centre of its kind in the world, to a wider audience.

-Ends-