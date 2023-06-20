Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The world’s busiest international airport will get even busier in the coming weeks as the UAE’s summer school break coincides with the six-day long Eid Al Adha holidays starting this weekend.

According to Dubai Airports, Dubai International (DXB) will welcome an estimated 3.5 million guests through its doors between June 20 and July 3, with average total daily traffic reaching 252,00. The hub is preparing for a surge in departures, with more than a quarter of a million in outbound traffic from June 23 to 25. Saturday, June 24 is forecast to be exceptionally busy with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB. The arrival peak at the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday is anticipated to be even busier with total daily traffic expected to surpass a record breaking 305,000 passengers on July 2.

“Dubai International’s recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter. As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly. Teams across DXB, representing terminal operations, guest experience, control authorities including Dubai Police, airlines, ground handling, baggage operations, car parks, and multiple commercial and service partners, are all working in perfect sync to maintain the high quality of service that international travellers have to come to expect of Dubai,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.

Backed by DXB’s state-of-the-art airport operations control centre, which not only monitors operations inside the terminals and on the airfield in real time but also helps predict and address operational situations before they occur, the teams at the airport are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth airport experience for passengers from kerb to boarding gates despite peak traffic. Meanwhile, Dubai Airports has also issued simple guidelines for passengers to follow to beat the holiday rush.

Passengers flying Emirates can use the airline’s convenient home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as a city check-in option at ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC area in Dubai and the dedicated facility in Ajman.

flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before the departure time of their flight.

Passengers flying all other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flights. DXB recommends using online check-in where available to save time.

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Passengers should be aware of the latest travel regulations for destinations they are travelling to, and to be prepared with all the necessary travel documents before reaching the airport.

Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks helps minimises stress at the airport.

Spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and are prohibited to be carried in or as checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them their hand luggage only.

Travellers can use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during Eid holidays.

Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only. Those visiting the airport to pick-up guests are advised to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort.

Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s world class facilities – including restaurants, duty free shopping, hotel, and exclusive lounge access – before their flight.

