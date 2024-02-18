Dubai, UAE - Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced its participation in the 29th edition of Gulfood 2024, the largest event for food and beverage suppliers worldwide. The event is scheduled to take place from today February 19th to 23rd at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Center.

At Gulfood 2024, DAFZ will showcase its extensive range of services and competitive investment advantages, reaffirming its position as the premier gateway for businesses aiming to expand into regional markets. This is in addition to highlighting its distinctive services for the food and beverage sector, which are among the best in the region. This aligns with its goal to position DAFZ as the ideal platform for companies to establish their businesses and expand into the most promising markets worldwide, leveraging the plentiful opportunities available in the UAE market in particular.

Located at pavilion No. CCR-57, conveniently situated near the entrance to Hall No. 7, DAFZ will offer visitors insights into the free zone’s world-class facilities, top-notch handling services, and attractive incentives designed to facilitate business operations. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about customs facilities, logistical services, and innovative storage solutions tailored specifically for the food and beverage sector.

Maitha Al Mheiri, Director of Marketing and Business Growth at DAFZ, said: "DAFZ's participation in Gulfood 2024 aligns with our unwavering commitment to highlight Dubai as a prosperous global investment hub, and to contribute to expanding business networks and commercial relations between Dubai and various global markets. Additionally, we seek to bolster the standing of DAFZ as a pivotal link between markets in the Middle East, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, and the Far East, fostering growth and prosperity across borders.”

“Participating in Gulfood provides DAFZ with a prestigious global platform to attract more international companies. It serves as an opportunity to showcase our advanced facilities and world-class benefits and services. Engaging with companies involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and trade of food and beverages allows us to stay abreast of the latest industry trends. This insight enables us to understand the current and future needs of companies operating from DAFZ, ensuring that we can meet their requirements according to the highest standards of quality and excellence.” She concluded.

DAFZ hosts several companies specializing in the food, beverage, and agricultural commodities sectors, and this includes some of the most important and famous international brands, including Heinz MEA, Red Bull Asia, Haribo ME, Kägi Söhne AG, and many others.

DAFZ's participation in Gulfood 2024 aligns with the event's international prominence, with over 5,500 exhibitors and visitors from more than 190 countries expected to attend. This coincides with the notable rise in the value of food product trade in the UAE, reaching AED 130 billion in 2022, marking a significant 24% growth compared to the previous year. Notably, food trade constitutes 5.7% of the UAE’s non-oil trade, underscoring its importance to the country's economy.

Looking ahead, consumer food service outlets in the UAE are projected to achieve sales of AED 86.4 billion by 2027, with nationwide retail food sales in supermarkets anticipated to reach AED 19.7 billion in 2026. In 2022 alone, the sales of food services at restaurants in the UAE amounted to AED 32.5 billion.