Dubai, U.A.E., – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of SKY Fund I Irish, Ltd and its subsidiaries (“SKY Fund I”) on Friday, 18 November 2022.

Sky Fund I owns and is committed to own 36 aircraft on lease to 14 airline customers in 11 countries. Next generation technology aircraft represent more than 90% of the acquired portfolio.

Following the acquisition of SKY Fund I, DAE Capital’s fleet of owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft will grow to nearly 500 aircraft. The owned portfolio will comprise of nearly 50% of fuel-efficient, next generation aircraft.

DAE’s Chief Executive Officer, Firoz Tarapore, commented, “This acquisition of mainly next generation, fuel-efficient aircraft supports our continued growth and furthers our commitment to invest in new technology aircraft, reducing the emissions intensity of our overall fleet. We are delighted to welcome our new airline relationships to the business, and deepen our relationship with existing airline customers.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this Press Release may constitute “forward-looking statements” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “plan”, “estimate”, “budget”, “assume”, “potential”, “future”, “intend” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect DAE’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks regarding future events, results or outcomes and are not guarantees of future results or financial condition. Actual results, performance, achievements, or conditions may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements and assumptions as a result of a number of factors, many of which are beyond DAE’s control.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor and financier with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 475 Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value exceeding US$17 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.