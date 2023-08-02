Dubai, U.A.E., – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Financial Highlights:

1. 2022 results are adjusted to exclude a net exceptional write-off related to the loss of control of 19 aircraft that are currently in Russia which were previously leased to airlines based in Russia. In compliance with applicable sanctions, DAE terminated the leasing of these aircraft. Accordingly, the Group has written-off its net exposure in respect of the 19 aircraft and this resulted in a net exceptional write-off before tax of US$576.5 million (in relation to aircraft held for lease, maintenance reserves and security deposits and other assets and liabilities) during the six months ended June 30, 2022.



• Revenue increased by 15% to US$670.1 million

• Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 13% to US$150.4 million

• Available liquidity of US$2.3 billion; Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 281%

• Net Debt-to-Equity of 2.50x; Unsecured Debt Percentage of 73.3%

• Open market bond repurchases of US$307 million



Selected Business & Operational Highlights:

• Number of aircraft acquired: 7 (owned: 2; managed: 5)

• Number of aircraft sold: 16 (owned: 10; managed: 6)

• Lease agreements, extensions and amendments signed: 64 (owned: 48; managed: 16)

• Customers: 117; Countries: 60

• Owned Fleet Average Age (years): 7.1

• Owned Fleet Average Lease Term Remaining (years): 6.0

• DAE Capital Percentage of Next Generation, Fuel Efficient Aircraft: 50.3%

• DAE Engineering Available Man Hours: 0.7 million; Number of Aircraft Inductions: 177

• Published third annual ESG Report, available on our website, complete with independent external limited assurance audit verification; published CDP and S&P CSA disclosures post-quarter-end

• Fitch Ratings Outlook revised to Positive from Stable



Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “Our first half 2023 results continue to demonstrate the strong demand we are seeing in the market for aircraft from our airline customers. COVID-era deferral programs are being repaid ahead of schedule and secondary market aircraft valuations remain robust. This resulted in revenue growth of 15% compared to the first six months of 2022.



We have continued with our program of active liability management, repurchasing a further US$102 million of principal amount of our bonds during the quarter, bringing the total to US$307 million in the first six months of 2023. We had US$368 million of remaining bond repurchase authorization at the end of the quarter. Our liquidity coverage ratio remains exceptionally strong at 281%, and our available liquidity is US$2.3 billion.



Our profitability metrics continue to trend towards pre-pandemic levels. The resilience of our business model continues to be demonstrated by the strength of our credit quality and funding metrics in the quarter. In addition, during the quarter, Fitch Ratings revised its Outlook on DAE to Positive from Stable.



DAE Engineering continues to increase its global footprint and grow its widebody maintenance offering with expanding relationships in Asia Pacific and the Americas. During the quarter, Joramco announced that Joramco Academy, one of the few training institutions in the Middle East with EASA approval, is extending its training offering with expansion in Ghana through a partnership with locally based Aerojet Aviation.”



About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor and financier with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 500 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$17 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.



