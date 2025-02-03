DA BUREAU debuts with the world’s largest 3D-printed interior elements, highlighting a sustainable design that transforms recycled plastic into canyon-like formations. This aligns with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which aims for 25% of Dubai’s buildings to be constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030.

Dubai, the UAE – DA BUREAU, the pioneering London-based architect's studio, today debuted with the world’s largest 3D-printed restaurant interior design at MYATA Platinum Lounge, a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar in C2 Licensed District, nestled in the heart of Dubai's City Walk.

The project's centrepiece comprises 27 unique "canyons" assembled from over 20,000 3D-printed components, produced using thirty-five 3D printers. Each structure is crafted from recycled plastic and finished with textured paint, showcasing the potential of sustainable materials in luxury design. By using recycled plastic, the project contributes to the Arab building sector's goal of reducing carbon emissions by 8.8 million tons annually by 2030 through improved technologies.

“To materialise the idea, the studio built the interior on the image of a sand canyon. A canyon is a constantly changing geological formation shaped by water and wind. We recreated its flowing amorphous forms running into each other in a modern interpretation. By employing 3D printing, DA BUREAU created whimsical fluted structures that shaped an introverted, inward-looking space. Outside, these curving, enveloping rocky structures form a terrace isolated from the city. At the same time, indoors, they shape the layout, dividing the interior into separate chamber zones,” shared Boris Lvovsky, CEO and co-founder of DA BUREAU.

The canyon surrounding the entrance uses the funnel principle — it narrows as if to succumb the visitor from the street into the lounge space. It is important to emphasise that visitors cannot see the place's interior from the facade or the entrance hall. Entering the main lounge hall is reminiscent of a cave: through narrow, dark passages to a large open space.

The project highlights Da Bureau's commitment to innovative design solutions that are environmentally responsible and sustainable. “The design transforms recycled plastic into dramatic canyon-like formations, creating an immersive environment that transports visitors from Dubai's bustling metropolis to a serene, cave-like sanctuary,” said Boris Lvovsky, CEO and co-founder of DA BUREAU.

In collaboration with the "Yarko-Yarko" studio, the lounge features an innovative lighting concept that elevates the sensory experience. The dark space is illuminated with soft amber light coming from different corners. This ‘sunset’ light emphasises the complex topography of the canyon, tables, and bar counters. The primary lighting technique is complemented by various art effects, which, in some places, highlight the clouds of steam from a hookah and, in some areas, create a hypnotic halo effect.

The MYATA Platinum Lounge represents a significant achievement in architectural design, combining sustainable materials, innovative technology, and artistic vision to create an unparalleled hospitality experience in Dubai's luxury landscape. The construction sector in the Middle East is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2025, with a strong emphasis on sustainable practices; Da Bureau is poised to capitalise on this expansion.

About DA BUREAU

DA BUREAU is a team of architects and designers working on public spaces worldwide. We create creative concepts and architectural solutions for restaurants, retail, hotels, residential complexes, offices and individual projects. With a team of more than 30 architects and designers, our strength lies in creating designs that respect their context, integrate contemporary technologies, and deliver sensory experiences that vividly connect with and recontextualise urban landscapes. Learn more about the studio here.

Awards: Interior Design's Best of Year, Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, AZ Awards, FRAME, Dezeen, FX Design Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, LIV Hospitality Design Awards, Architecture Masterprize AMP, BLT Built Design Awards, Archello Awards, London Design Awards, LICC London International Creative Competition, IDA Design Awards, INT Interior Design Awards, LOOP Design Awards, Architizer A+Awards, ICFF Interiors Awards, and much more.