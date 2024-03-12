Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties, subsidiary of Al Bayari Investments, one of the UAE's top real estate agencies, is thrilled to announce its latest accolade: the Agency of the Year 2023: People's Choice award. The prestigious ceremony, held at Atlantis The Royal on March 7th, 2024, celebrated outstanding achievement and dedication in the real estate industry.

The Bayut Awards 2023 has taken a distinct turn this year, shining a spotlight on the ‘Real Heroes of Real Estate.’ In a year marked by unprecedented success and innovation in the industry, real estate professionals, D&B Properties has demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to excellence. From embracing cutting-edge technologies to delivering exceptional customer service, these professionals have showcased their dedication to advancing the real estate landscape. Top of Form

Adham Younis, Al Bayari Group CEO, said "This award recognizes the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team. It inspires us to aim higher and strive for excellence in the real estate arena. We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes, nurturing client connections, and consistently setting new standards in the real estate sector."

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, said, "The unwavering dedication of our team to quality and creativity has been fundamental in achieving this esteemed recognition. We are resolute in our pursuit of high standards and eagerly anticipate our ongoing efforts to redefine industry benchmarks."

Looking ahead, D&B Properties remains committed to innovation, growth, and fostering lasting relationships with clients and partners alike, driving value for stakeholders and poised for continued success and leadership in the UAE's dynamic real estate market.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognised as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more information visit - https://dandbdubai.com/

