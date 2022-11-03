Dubai, UAE: In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, D&B Properties Dubai hosted a women's wellness panel event on Friday 21st October 2022. The session discussed a range of integral topics including women's health, mental wellbeing, internal & external beauty, and the importance of regular screenings.

Representing the fields of medicine, nutrition, beauty, and psychology, the expert panellists included: Dr. Iman Abisourour, Internal Medicine Consultant at Valiant Clinic & Hospital; Abeer Al Qadi (Founder) and Hadeel Kadi (Chief Impact Officer) at Hakinni, a digital platform for psychological support; Tahereh Jafari, Owner of Vita Lita Beauty Salon, specializing in permanent makeup and beauty treatments; and Yassminne Atallah, Owner of Yass Infinite Love, offering life coaching and holistic healing services.

The event was held at D&B Properties head office and was catered primarily to the female employees of the company. The session was moderated by Surayya Abdulla, an Associate Director at D&B Properties.

Many poignant facts were pointed out by Dr. Iman Abisourour, such as the alarming statistic that “One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer” and she encourages all women above the age of 40 to undergo a combined mammogram and breast ultrasound once a year on a routine basis regardless of whether they have symptoms or not”. She commented: “Early detection saves lives. The average 5-year survival rate for breast cancer detected in stage 0 & 1 is 100%. If detected in stage 2, the survival rate approximates 87%, and stage 3 is around 61%.”

Dr. Abisourour’s team also conducted private breast screenings after the panel discussion, for the female employees at D&B Properties who wished to be seen.

In support of women who undergo surgery, as a result of breast cancer, Tahereh Jafari offers scar concealment with the art of permanent makeup. The long-term beauty business owner uses the latest technology to disguise any scarring post-mastectomy and discussed how she physically creates new areolas with the use of permanent makeup. Although these are external treatments, they have a profound impact on rebuilding the confidence of the women who endure the trauma of treatment and surgery.

Moreover, Jafari brought light to how these beauty treatments can help regain the femininity someone may feel they have lost, for example, through using permanent makeup to disguise alopecia.

In recent years, the topic of mental health has been widely acknowledged in the ways that it can hinder personal wellbeing and development. From complex PTSD to unmanageable anxiety and the darkness of depression, Abeer Al Qadi & Hadeel Kadi both placed a great emphasis on how your mental and emotional welfare is just as pivotal as your physical health. They highlighted the significance of “listening to your body” to recognize what triggers a “fight, flight or freeze response”, in order to intuitively understand how to manage these symptoms when you are facing difficulty.

When it comes to mental health, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on the situation, a combination of different types of help may be needed. For example, someone who is dealing with mild anxiety may benefit from seeing a therapist for weekly sessions. However, someone who is dealing with severe depression may need to see a psychiatrist for medication in addition to seeing a therapist.

There are also many holistic healers who offer services such as acupuncture, massage, and meditation. These can be helpful in managing stress and promoting relaxation.

Ultimately, the best way to determine what type of help is needed is to speak with a mental health professional. They will be able to assess the situation and make recommendations based on your unique needs.

Offering a more holistic approach on the panel was Yassminne Atallah. She is a certified life coach and intuitive healer. Coming from a corporate banking background to then finding her purpose through helping others, Atallah touched on simplifying our day-to-day routines and listening to our inner selves to avoid building resistance.

Simple practices such as taking a moment for yourself each morning, to focus on your breath, and channelling your inner creative energy can help to improve your wellbeing and align you on the right path in life. Atallah spoke on the significance of consciously making decisions, in order to create change in your life, whether it be personal or professional.

It is common knowledge that physical and mental health are interconnected. What many people fail to realize, however, is just how important it is to maintain both our physical and mental health.

Mania Merrikhi, the Director of Marketing & Business Development at D&B Properties stated, “As women we must take care of our body, it is the vessel that carries us through life and it’s wonderful to be part of a company that creates these initiatives to raise awareness around women’s health”.

The Women’s Wellness Event at D&B reiterated that the same way we need to exercise and eat healthy foods to keep our bodies strong, we also need to take care of our minds. Unfortunately, mental health is often seen as a taboo subject, and many people are reluctant to talk about it. This needs to change. By destigmatizing these topics, we can encourage more people to seek help when they need it.

When we take care of both our physical and mental health, we're not only improving our own lives, but we're also helping to create a healthier world for everyone.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade's experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai.

