Dubai: – The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced the multi-disciplined creative communications agency Current Global MENAT, as its latest corporate member.

Current Global MENAT combines the global reach, strategic thinking and capabilities of a global agency with the attitude, speed and passion of a small agency. The agency believes in human-first communications guiding how it works, defining the kind of work that it delivers, and how it thinks about communications.

With a global presence in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, North America, LATAM, and MENAT Current Global is at the forefront of championing accessible communications. Its ‘Accessible by Design’ offer is an agency-wide commitment that every piece of communication it develops, curates, and publishes will meet the highest accessibility standards.

Current Global is part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, a network of specialist creative, marketing, communications and consulting firms built for the convergence of society, media, sustainability, policy and technology, within the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

Head of PRCA EMEA, Monika Fourneaux said:

"We are delighted to announce the inclusion of Current Global as a valued member of PRCA MENA. The agency's global perspective, coupled with its diverse communication capabilities, is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the dynamic exchange of ideas within our esteemed community. We look forward to the expertise and experiences that Current Global brings, enhancing our collective conversations with valuable perspectives and innovative approach.”

Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT said:

“Just over a year since we hied our first full-time employee we’ve had a tremendous start delivering some of the regions most talked about campaigns. We are driven by an unwavering belief in the power of human-first communications and we look forward to playing our role within the PRCA to champion an earned-first mindset and the wider importance of the communications industry across this dynamic and diverse region.”

About Current Global:

Current Global is a unit of IPG (NYSE: IPG). A fast-growing midsized agency with a full-service offering, our team of inquisitive, insightful, and imaginative people are at the forefront of championing accessible communications for all. Humanity is at the heart of everything we do, including our approach to human-centered storytelling aligned with societal, cultural, and economic influences. Our heritage is a deep understanding of earned media, but we are equally adept at developing integrated campaigns that encompass paid, owned, and social. Discover how we help clients Own the Moment at http://www.currentglobal.com and learn about Accessible by Design at http://accessible-communications.com.

