Companies join forces to bring LLM-powered applications to the enterprise, unleashing the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform data with NVIDIA AI Software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices

Dubai, UAE, – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver NVIDIA’s AI computing services on the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. Combining Falcon platform data with NVIDIA’s GPU-optimized AI pipelines and software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices, puts custom and secure generative AI model creation in the hands of CrowdStrike and NVIDIA customers.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, the average breakout time is now down to 62 minutes, with the fastest recorded attack being just over two minutes. As modern attacks grow faster and more sophisticated, organizations need AI-powered security to gain the organizational speed and automation required to stay protected and stop breaches.

“Since our founding, CrowdStrike has pioneered the use of AI in cybersecurity. Our customers from all verticals, segments, and geographies are increasing adoption of AI/ML across their businesses, looking to generative AI for efficiency, speed, and innovation,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA combines the power of two innovative industry leaders to not only help customers meet and exceed necessary security requirements, but also increase adoption of AI technologies for business acceleration and value creation.”

“Cybersecurity is inherently a data problem — the more data that enterprises can process, the more events they can detect and address,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Pairing NVIDIA accelerated computing and generative AI with CrowdStrike cybersecurity can give enterprises unprecedented visibility into threats to help them better protect their businesses.”

CrowdStrike creates the richest and highest fidelity security telemetry, on the order of petabytes daily, from the AI-native Falcon platform. Embedded in the Falcon platform is a virtuous data cycle where cybersecurity’s very best threat intelligence data is collected at the source, preventative and generative models are built and trained, and CrowdStrike customers are protected with community immunity. This collaboration helps Falcon users take advantage of AI-powered solutions to stop the breach, faster than ever.

CrowdStrike will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Morpheus and NVIDIA NIM microservices to bring custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise. Paired with the Falcon platform’s unique contextual data, customers will be able to solve novel, domain-specific use cases, including AI-powered applications that can process petabytes of logs to improve threat hunting, detect supply chain attacks, identify anomalies in user behavior, and proactively defend against emerging exploits and vulnerabilities. Customers can benefit from having the best underlying security data to operationalize their selection of AI architectures with confidence, quickly turning all enterprise data into powerful insights and actions to drive performance and cost optimizations.

