Cairo, Egypt – Crédit Agricole Egypt celebrated the opening of its new Palm Strip branch in the 6th of October City, in continuation of its strategy to expand in the growing urban area. CAE selected the new branch’s location after conducting a geo-market study to identify geographical gaps. The branch is primarily located at the heart of the 6th of October City within a high business potential area and surrounded by three private universities. Palm Strip Mall branch represents a perfect choice in terms of visibility, network distribution, and proximity to a wide array of customers and corporates.

The Palm Strip Mall branch soft opening took place in December 2021, and it is the addition number 82 to CAE’s well-distributed and widely spread network of branches.

Now more than ever, Credit Agricole is offering a full digital experience for all customers. The new branch adopts “banki Store” concept, that relies on the balance between digital services and banking consultations. With its motto “100% digital 100% human’’ this new addition enforces one of CAE’s main values, namely, usefulness to the community.

In “banki Stores”, processes are optimized in order to reduce paper usage and ensure speed of service. In addition, customers find demonstration on iOS or Android-powered mobile phones and tablets with all the support to register on our digital services.

Meanwhile, customer service officers dedicate more time to strengthen long-term relationship with customers and provide them with tailored financial solutions to all their projects including housing finance.

This new branch complements CAE’s efforts towards financial inclusion through delivering full range of banking services and digital on-boarding activities to different community groups.

“The global trend towards financial inclusion, digitalization and relationship excellence is still accelerating in Egypt and is strongly supported by CBE. Banks and financial services companies are experiencing continuous transformation to remain competitive against market challenges, disruptive technologies, and ever-changing customers’ behaviours.

Aiming to be among the first bank of choice in Egypt, we are developing our banking services and introducing innovative solutions to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction and experience’’ said Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director, Credit Agricole Egypt.

In addition to the digital transformation, we believe in proximity and human relationship to provide the best financial solutions to our customers along all their moments of life. Hence, the opening of a new “Banki Store” in Palm Strip is a evidence of our development in Egypt and our willingness to develop a sustainable relationship with customers from 6th of October’’ he added.

''We strive to always be ahead and offer new services to meet customers' needs, lead digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth. To that end, no better testimony than our success in growing the number of active digital customers by 22%, which led to a sharp increase in digital transactions by 44% for individuals, and 113% for companies.

Additionally, CAE expanded its ATM network from 190 to 249 in 2021 to enforce our digital strategy and maximize customers’ reach in different governorates. Adding 60 ATMs in areas with no ATMs availability will enhance the customer experience and support the financial inclusion in alignment with the CBE's directions'' said Crédit Agricole Egypt's Deputy Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer Walie Lotfy.

''CAE is an active contributor to the local economy, the bank is committed to support the development of the Egyptian community and the respect of the environment,'' Lotfy concluded.

Palm Strip Branch is the 15th Banki store edition within CAE’s branches network. Banki Store concept was launched by the end of 2018, coming within the bank’s strategy to broaden its presence in urban area. The concept mainly aims at increasing customer satisfaction and serving the society by introducing innovative services and dedicated solutions to build a sustainable relationship with all our customers.

-Ends-

About Crédit Agricole Egypt:

Crédit Agricole Egypt is a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, the market leader in Universal Customer-Focused Banking in France and one of the largest banks worldwide. With operations in 50 countries, Crédit Agricole Group seeks to serve the real economy by supporting its clients’ projects in all areas of retail banking and associated specialized business lines. Emphasizing its values and commitment, Crédit Agricole Group is the bank of common sense. It puts the satisfaction and the interests of all its customers, employees and shareholders at the heart of its activities.

Established in 2006, Crédit Agricole Egypt has become an active player in Egypt’s financial industry offering a wide range of innovative and convenient products to its clients across the entire spectrum: Corporate, SMEs and individuals. Crédit Agricole Egypt’s key goal is customers’ satisfaction by valuing and prioritizing their best interests. Thus, Crédit Agricole Egypt has created specialized segments to cater its customers’ needs by offering the sound advice and tailored financial solutions. Accessibility and customers’ convenience are a priority for Crédit Agricole Egypt that offers a nationwide network of branches and ATMs. Also, the bank is considered as a market leader in terms of electronic services by offering state-of-the-art electronic banking solutions.