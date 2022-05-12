Discounts and exclusive offers during exhibition days



Dr. Mohammed Al-Sharif: The exhibition is a golden opportunity to buy before the expected price increase.

Center Point Real Estate Development, one of the leading real estate developers, has announced the participation of The Investor Expo in the administrative capital with exclusive offers and discounts, and the exhibition kicks off at the St. Regis Hotel in the administrative capital next Friday and will last for two days.

Mohammed Yassin, Head of Commercial Sector at Center Point Real Estate Development Company, said that participating in The Investor Expo is based on the company's belief and keenness to support and revitalize the Egyptian real estate sector, which is one of the most important pillars of the national economy, and the exhibition is one of the most prominent key real estate events in the Egyptian market, especially in the new administrative capital.

He pointed to the participation in the exhibition by introducing a distinctive collection of units of its project "Harmony Business Complex", an administrative commercial project located in the most distinctive areas of the downtown area of the new administrative capital with a total area of 2704 meters, and pointed to the introduction of a package of exclusive and varied offers during the exhibition meet the wishes and needs of customers, and special cash discounts.

He stressed that the administrative business comprises a ground + 10 floors, located in the heart of the area "Downtown" and overlooks three views with a distinctive and open view, near the most important features of the administrative capital such as (Masjid Misr, Gold Market, Monorail, Government District, and the Green River.

He revealed the contract with several major consulting companies locally and internationally to offer a distinguished real estate product and keep pace with the latest global developments, led by Archrete Designs, the engineering consultant for the project, and MRB operating consultant for the project, which is one of the best business management companies in Egypt and the Middle East, in addition to contracting with ProMEP, a leader in the business of electromechanics.

He explained that the company has a strong business precedent in the Egyptian market, especially in New Cairo, whose portfolio includes more than 115 projects completed, and provided services to more than 4,200 customers who benefited from the package of its various projects.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Sharif, marketing consultant for the company, stressed that exhibitions are a good opportunity to maximize sales in the real estate market, and meet the needs and ambitions of clients to buy units at prices and specifications that suit them, which are the best means for clients to compare the available projects and choose the best for them.

He explained that the company aims to attract new segments of customers to the Egyptian real estate market, especially in the new administrative capital, which is witnessing a big boom in real estate projects and keeping with the latest world modernizations in modern construction.

He added that the current period is the right time to buy real estate before the expected price increases in the coming period due to the repercussions of the global economic crisis, pointing out that real estate remains the best way to save and the most stable sectors.

