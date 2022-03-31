Muscat: Corporate culture is one critical item that should be on every Omani business leader’s radar post-COVID 19. This is the key message that emerged from Wednesday evening’s Tejarah Talks held at the Civil Aviation Authority Training Centre in Al Hail North.

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion in association with Oman Business Forum and supported by HSBC and SOHAR Port & Freezone Wednesday’s Tejarah Talks was moderated by His Highness Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said, Founder, The Firm, and joining His Highness on stage were Sir Charles Shaw, CEO, Bondoni; Shatha Al Maskiry, MD, Protiviti Oman; Dr. Ghalib Al Hosni, Chief People Officer, Omantel; and Saif Al Manji, Managing Consultant, Quintal Ventures.

Thanking His Highness Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said and the panelists for their valuable contributions to the success of the evening, Maymuna Al Adawi, MoCIIP Director and Tejarah Talks organizer said: “We knew corporate culture would be an important topic for discussion at Tejarah Talks, given the shift we have seen in people’s expectations over the past two years of the organizations they work for, buy from and invest in. Employees, consumers and shareholders right across Oman are on the look out for businesses that are grounded in purpose and committed to delivering long-term value for their communities. At the end of the day, people want to be associated with businesses that are a force for good.”

His Highness Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said was in agreement with Al Adawi noting: “In today’s environment, to keep staff engaged and attract values-driven Omani consumers, company actions must be led by purpose.”

“Purpose”, he went on to say “is the galvanizing force - something bigger than a company’s commercial offering. I like to think of it as an employee’s North Star - this idea of having a sense of direction, intention and understanding that the contribution you are making is going somewhere. I thought the questions raised by the audience tonight around whether Omani companies are giving brand purpose and values enough attention were valid and important.”

Of the same opinion was panelist Shatha Al Maskiry who pointed out that stakeholders will only believe in a company when its employees are true believers and who behave on brand at every turn. “To rise to this challenge, Omani management needs to build a purpose-driven corporate culture - specifically, one that is energized by a compelling purpose for good. At the end of the day, leaders have to understand that their role is create a work environment where people enjoy what they do because when they enjoy what they do, they will do it better.”

