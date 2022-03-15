To Open University College for Innovation in Egypt

CAIRO/ AMMAN – The Egyptian Education Development Fund (EDF); affiliated to the Egyptian Council of Ministers, and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) represented by the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) signed a cooperation agreement to open a new TAGUCI branch in the Arab Republic of Egypt under the Misr University for Science & Technology (MUST).

TAGUCI is one of the educational institutions of TAG.Global, and has been officially registered and licensed as a higher education Jordanian institution since 2017.

The agreement was digitally signed in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Elhewy, Secretary-General of the Education Development Fund. The agreement comes to fulfill the terms of the previously-signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Elhewy pointed out that the Development Fund has initiated the necessary operational actions to establish a technological university under the name “Misr International University for Science & Technology” to be headquartered at the Fund’s Integrated Technical Education Cluster in Amiriya – Cairo. Accordingly, TAGUCI will become one of its faculties, in implementation of the EDF’s mission to provide the labor market with highly qualified and scientifically distinguished human resources to improve the level of human cadres working in various public sectors in Egypt.

Dr. Elhewy stated that the Fund constantly seeks to raise the international classification of education, as well as enhancing the educational environment, upgrading curricula and creating new academic programs through partnerships with top universities, institutions and international bodies. This would, according to Dr. Elhewy, develop education and scientific research networks, and fill the gap of labor market needs, for the development and sustainability of the society, and to keep pace with the advancements and challenges that face the Egyptian, Arab and global markets.

He further underlined the importance of such cooperation to open the first-of-its-kind University College in Egypt with a partnership with TAG.Global to serve the Egyptian and Arab society.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his appreciation to Dr. Elhewy in developing, implementing and establishing exceptional projects to develop Egyptian educational institutions, that mainly strive to qualify the youth to become a model to follow in the Egyptian, Arab and international society, which would contribute to the development of the country in all areas to face challenges of current educational situation.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also underscored the need of directing education and scientific research in the Arab region towards innovation, and reaffirmed his belief in the necessity to utilize the new emerging technologies to create a new generation that is capable of embracing creativity, invention and innovation in the Arab world.

On the other hand, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude and praised the new strategic partnership, referring to the previous cooperation in the establishment of the first Arab factory for manufacturing laptops, tablets and smartphones with global specifications at competitive prices in the region, headquartered in Egypt, under the wise leadership of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Additionally, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh drew attention to the fact that this cooperation coincides with the 50th Anniversary of founding TAG.Global, emphasizing the Organization’s readiness to devote all its resources for technological empowerment and learning to overcome global technological challenges of the 21st Century, and to help reshape the new image of Egypt and the Arab region.

It is worth mentioning that the new University College will be established at Misr University for Science & Technology (MUST), by the Egyptian Educational Development Fund, located at Az-Zaytoun Area, El Sawah, the Integrated Technical Education Cluster in Amiriya – Cairo.

Accordingly, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation - Misr International University for Science & Technology would become, based on the cooperation agreement, an Egyptian university college, subject to applicable laws and regulations in Egypt and MUST.

The University College will offer various specializations including Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics and Human Resources Management.

