Dammam: Desert Technologies, the first Saudi manufacturer and exporter of solar panels and a global leader in the field of renewable energy solutions, signed a cooperation agreement with the Gulf Renewable Lab to examine and test the solar panels produced by the company and to provide safety, quality and efficiency tests according to the latest international specifications. The Desert Technologies Factory was represented by Eng. Majid Al-Refaie, the Group Chief Commercial Officer, while the Gulf Renewable Lab was represented by Eng. Mohammed Al Muaili the Chief Operation Officer.

Eng. Majid Al-Refaie, the Group Chief Commercial Officer at Desert Technologies Factory said: "We are very proud to work with the Gulf Renewable Lab to examine and test the solar panels produced by our plant. This is a great opportunity to provide and certify the highest quality of energy services. Desert Technologies has more than 12 years of experience, and is the first Saudi company that manufactures solar panels. The company’s portfolio’s investment value is $210 million, in addition to $1.4 billion in projects in the pipeline. Desert Technologies is moving ahead with manufacturing PV cells in Saudi Arabia and plans to produce 1 gigawatt of cell and unit capacity by the end of 2023, reaching 3 gigawatts by 2026. We look forward to working hand in hand with the Gulf Renewable Lab to enhance the level of quality and services for the PV sector.”

Al-Rifai stressed that this agreement is in line with the objectives of the “Made in Saudi Arabia” program emanating from the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, one of the largest programs of the Kingdom’s 2030 development vision, maximizing the national product and supporting efforts aimed at localizing this vital sector and enhancing local content and manufacturing components for solar energy production locally. This qualifies the Kingdom to become a global center for solar energy and its technologies, achieve tangible development in the export sector, target new markets and increase the Kingdom's exports of solar panels to global markets.

From his end, Eng. Mohammed Al Muaili the Chief Operation Officer of the Gulf Renewable Lab, stressed that the company plays its role in supporting the initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by building global partnerships in the field of renewable energy with many leading Saudi companies to provide efficiency and standard quality tests according to the latest international specifications. It also provides its services from its center in Saudi Arabia to all countries of the GCC, the Middle East and Egypt.

Eng. Al Muaili expressed his happiness at signing this agreement with the Desert Technologies Factory. He considered it an important addition to the efforts of the Gulf Renewable Lab to support the Saudi national industries in the field of solar panels to ensure their achievement of the highest standards of safety, efficiency and quality, as an integrated system that contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s vision with its accelerated strategic transformations and visions of countries The GCC towards renewable energy, activating the benefit from the region's components in the fields of solar and wind energy, focusing on clean alternatives, and building the sector in a competitive manner that guarantees the highest levels of efficiency and quality.

About: Desert Technologies

Desert Technologies (DT) is a global platform for sustainable development including investment development & management and an engineering, procurement and construction platform for large-scale renewable energy projects. It is committed to building a future of sustainable and environmentally responsible energy generation for Global Economic and population growth. DT’s approach is to combine public benefit and private investment, with the vision of achieving a renewable energy industry that is both a social good and financially compelling. Its portfolio exceeds 210 million USD in projects, with an additional 1.4 billion USD in the pipeline. Desert Technologies is pushing ahead with PV manufacturing in KSA. The company plans to bring 1 GW of cell and module capacity online by the end of 2023, and to extend this to 3 GW by 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://desert-technologies.com/

ABOUT Gulf Renewable Lab:

Gulf Renewable Lab is considered one of the most important strategic projects made by 10 of the largest associations in the field of Energy, efficiency testing and quality control in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. These companies are Saudi ARAMCO, The Saudi Electricity Company, the Public Investment Fund, the DTVC, Motabaqah, alfanar, Acwa Power, The electrical industries company, the S.S.E.M and the GCC Electrical Interconnection Authority in cooperation with the leading American company UL in the field of quality control and safety testing. Gulf Renewable Lab aims to achieve global leadership in testing, quality control, safety and consultations as well as enabling local industries with the latest international, Saudi and GCC Specifications and localizing advanced technical services to keep up with the strategic plans made by the Saudi ministry of energy and the GCC ministries of energy. This increases the use of renewable energy and localizes its manufacture services and supply chain, it will also increase hybrid energy which also increases the region’s economics, creates job opportunities for the Saudi and the Gulf’s youth and supports growth and research.

For more information visit: https://gcclab.com.sa/