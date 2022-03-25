Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As the temperatures heat up and schools take a time-out for spring break – Yas Waterworld is inviting guests to cool down and dial up the excitement with over 45 rip-roaring rides, slides and attractions! Whether chasing a thrill, relaxing in the sun or sliding your way to ultimate water fun – the world’s greatest waterpark is the ultimate place to be this spring.

Guests in the mood for adventure can spike their adrenaline levels by hopping on high thrill rides such as Slithers Slides, Dawwama and Jebel Drop. Those keen to take it easy under the sun can relax and rejuvenate at the waterpark’s serene and secluded cabanas or doze off in Amwaj wave pool.

Those up for a different kind of challenge while school’s out, can learn a new hobby and learn how to surf with Yas Waterworld’s Flow Club every Sunday from 8:00 AM-11:00 AM. Participants can expect to be eased into bodyboarding over an endless sheet wave with Rush Rider and work to strengthen their surfing skills to eventually handle Bubble’s Barrel, the world’s largest surfing sheet wave at the heart of the waterpark.

Gather the squad and avail four tickets for the price of three with the waterpark’s 4 for 3 offer. To book your tickets and enjoy a day at Yas Waterworld visit www.yaswaterworld.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

-Ends-

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

Yas Waterworld

Rana Hmoud

PR Manager

rahmoud@farahexperiences.com