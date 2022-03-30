Continental helping keep the UAE’s roads safe in line with its Vision Zero initiative

Dubai: Leading tyre manufacturer Continental has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading Slovenian technology company, AV Living Lab, and its official local partner Location Solutions, to collaborate on initiatives linked to its Vision Zero goal, which aims to promote safer roads, zero fatalities, zero accidents and zero casualties, and in line with the UAE 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The three companies will work together on research focused on improving road safety through assessment of driver behaviour via the AI Driving Hub, a creation by AV Living Lab and Location Solutions. By using artificial intelligence, the platform can analyse incidents linked to tyre failure to keep road users safe and ensure accidents are avoided on the road.

“Safety is a top priority for Continental and we believe we have a great responsibility to support the people that call the UAE home in any way we can. We are delighted to work with AV Living Lab and Location Solutions to find methods to keep drivers safe through unique technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). With their support and the implementation of their state-of-the-art systems, we look forward to decreasing the number of accidents and fatalities on UAE roads while also improving the overall drive experience,” said Karel Kucera, Managing Director, Continental Middle East.

AI Driving Hub, launched by AV Living Lab and Location Solutions, employs artificial intelligence to assess psycho-physiological characteristics of the drivers using biometric and sensor data, a Digital Twin, patented motion platform and customisable road scenarios. As a result, a fleet operator receives a detailed driver behaviour background check with 19 categories.

“A lot is being done to improve vehicles and infrastructure. What we would like to add to this conversation is investing in humans by delivering artificial intelligence to power driver evaluation and trainings. And we are inviting companies to co-create with us. That is why our collaboration with Continental has a such great potential. We both share the common goals of Vision Zero and have come up with the research which aims at improving road safety in the UAE,” commented Daniel Avdagič, CEO at AV Living Lab.

“We are glad to have identified AV Living Lab as a provider of the advanced AI technology that can be used to take UAE mobility to the next level. Working together with Continental in research will enable a greater acceptance of the technology among the fleet operators,” said Zaim Azrak, CEO of Location Solutions.

The MOU was signed at the Slovenian Pavilion, at EXPO 2020 in Dubai with key representatives from Continental, AV Living Lab and Location Solutions present including Karel Kucera, Managing Director, Continental Middle East, Daniel Avdagič, CEO, AV Living Lab, and Zaim Azrak, CEO, Location Solutions.

To discover more about Continental’s Vision Zero Initiative and to keep up-to-date with more campaigns from Continental, please visit https://ae.continental-me.com/en/.