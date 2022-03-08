Khaled El Seyoufi: Our target to increase the volume of Contact investments in the New Administrative Capital 400% during 2023

Continuing its success in its previous projects, “Contact Developments" company announced during a press conference in the presence of a group of businessmen, press and media about its third project “Cayo Mall” in the New Administrative Capital.



Dr. Ahmed Fekry, Contact Developments Chairman, said that the project is an integrated commercial mall and is characterized by a vital location, as it is located in the promenade and marketing area in the heart of the Down Town in front of Almasa Hotel, which is one of the highest areas in terms of implementation rates in its project.



He revealed that the project on two distinct facades, as the main facade is 110 meters wide and the other is on an axis of 70 meters and the main walkway to this area is 40 thousand meters.

Fikry added that the project includes units of various sizes, starting from 35 square meters and up to 200 meters.

For his part, Eng. Khaled El Seyoufi, the managing director of the company, said that the project is an extension of Contact series in the New Administrative Capital and reflects the success of the Egyptian real estate market in attracting local and foreign investors, especially in the new cities constructed by the Egyptian state, specially the New Administrative Capital, the icon of national projects.

El Seyoufi pointed that the project serves a large number of neighboring companies, because it includes the largest food court in "Downtown" with an open area estimated at 2,200 meters.

He explained that "Contact" aims through its expansion plan, to increase the volume of its investments in the New Administrative Capital by 400% during 2023.

He pointed that the company knocked investment doors in the New Administrative Capital with a new and unconventional view that aligns with the state's vision for urban expansion and the inauguration of smart fourth-generation cities.