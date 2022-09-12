As part of its programs to support success partners, "Contact Developments" announced the first reward program for success partners at its annual meeting in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Fikry, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Khaled El-Seyoufi, Managing Director, and a number of company leaders.

This celebration comes from the established philosophy of "Contact" to improve all elements of the real estate system within the real estate market, in addition to the company's plan to support and encourage them to do their work better.



Eng. Khaled El-Seyoufi, managing director of the company, said that honoring the partners of success and real estate brokerage is not just a celebration in which we meet to give them advantages only, but rather it is an affirmation of the company’s well-established philosophy that success partners are one of the most important factors of the company’s success, and the main motive behind providing new services to our customers based on that the company Contact", owns a group of partners who are able to achieve the company's goals and meet the requirements of customers.



For his part, Dr. Ahmed Fekry, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked the success partners for their efforts during the past period, stressing the determination of “Contact” to provide more incentives and pleasant surprises throughout the year, to the loyal partners.



He praised the efforts of the distinguished partners during the last period, stressing that their loyalty to the company and their quest to meet the needs of the client in the real estate market in particular, and that the company "Contact", aims primarily to achieve the difficult equation, which is the confidence of its customers to provide distinguished services at competitive prices and achieve the company's strategy for growth Leadership in the real estate market.



It is worth noting that the "Contact" company has recently launched "Cayo Mall", its third project in the New Administrative Capital, which is a fully integrated commercial mall and integrated services, which contains the largest "Food Court" in the New Administrative Capital with an area of 2,200 square meters.



It is characterized by a vital location, as it is located in the shopping zone area in the heart of the Down Town, in front of Al-Massa Hotel, which is one of the highest areas in terms of implementation rates in its project.

-Ends-