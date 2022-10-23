Cairo: Contact, the leading financial services company in Egypt, announced its latest sponsorship of the Women's Championship. As a testimony to the company's women empowerment agenda, Contact Holding's participation as a platinum sponsor emerged during the championship on September 21st.

The event hosted more than 300 participants focusing on women empowerment as well as gender diversity in the corporate sector all over the country. In 2020, 360 Experiential Solutions, under the auspices of the National Council of Women in Egypt, launched three phases: the launch event, knowledge sharing, and best practice sessions. The main purpose was to empower women and enforce gender diversity. The final stage was to equip and train women in need in rural areas.

Women's leadership in Contact is 25% of the total executive Council. Their positions vary from the chairman and managing director to executives and members assigned to Executive Directors and Directors of departments in various companies and sectors of the group.

Said Zaatar, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said: "We believe that empowering women is not a luxury but a necessity; as today, in 2022, women have a major role in contributing to and influencing our society on both economic and social levels. Therefore, we are proud to partner with the National Council for Women to the Women Championship initiative, aligning with the government's sustainable development strategy 2030 to support and empower women."

This sponsorship cements Contact Financial Holding's commitment to empowering women and providing them with opportunities to succeed in their professional and personal lives, raising awareness about health and wellness in Egypt.

Contact Financial Holding is always keen on participating in and supporting initiatives that benefit the community. Women and youth empowerment have always been part of Contact's community commitment and outreach programs. Formerly, the company has sponsored and participated in events such as Youth Social Responsibility Forum 2021.

About Contact

Contact Financial Holding (Egyptian stock code CNFN, CA) is a leading group providing non-bank financial solutions and services, managing a group of companies that offers a full range of financing and insurance products and services. Contact adopts an innovative approach to ensure the provision of its services of the highest quality in finance and insurance, with the most uncomplicated process to reach a broad market segment.

Contact offers various financing programs through Contact credit to finance, the purchase of new and used cars and vehicles, and durable goods financing programs. In addition to Contact Mortgage and trade finance programs through its sister companies, Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring, Contact also provides insurance services through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance.

The company is also the first and largest issuer of securitization bonds in various fields in the Egyptian market. Contact Financial Holding Company LLC is licensed and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority.