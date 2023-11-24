The new referral service powered by award-winning BNI New Dubai connects companies with businesses specifically selected to meet their unique needs.

Businesses searching for reliable companies in the UAE and around the world now have a new resource, thanks to BNI New Dubai. Following its recent award-winning success in Madrid, the leading business networking and referral organisation has launched 800 REFERRAL, a toll-free number anyone can call to be connected to businesses offering the products and services that can help transform their business.

Anyone who calls 800 REFERRAL will speak with a human operator at BNI New Dubai’s business office who will ask them about their specific requirements and screen inquiries to better assist businesses with their needs. The 800 REFERRAL team can then recommend trusted companies from the BNI organisation’s global network. Callers can then be directly connected to businesses that are ready to serve their needs.

The toll-free number is also an excellent way for businesses to tap into a pool of qualified potential customers who are actively looking for their products and services. Membership in the 800 REFERRAL directory is limited to BNI New Dubai members, which helps ensure consumers are connected to businesses that have been reviewed and vetted by the world’s most successful networking and referral organisation. Members will also benefit from the wider support provided by the BNI New Dubai office, which will also offer companies networking resources and opportunities.

Reflecting on 800 REFERRAL’s potential to help companies, Satyen Babla, Executive Director of BNI New Dubai, said, “The BNI New Dubai office is excited to launch this one-of-a-kind service for businesses across the UAE and around the world. When someone calls 800 REFERRAL, they can feel reassured that they are tapping into a global network of companies which have proven they care about providing the best products and services to their customers. Callers will also speak to a member of our team who can help them analyse and understand their requirements so that they can be matched with the best option for their unique needs.”

Satyen also noted that 800 REFERRAL offers companies the chance to expand their business, “We envision 800 REFERRAL as a referral machine for our BNI members who can connect with a wider range of customers through the service. This service will facilitate closer acquaintance between the regional office and its members, enabling the members to gain a better understanding of the requirements and demands of the market.

BNI New Dubai garnered recognition for outstanding growth at the recent BNI Global Convention held in Madrid. BNI is the world’s largest networking organisation and has 25 chapters with over 1000 members in the UAE. BNI New Dubai is the network’s latest offering helping to connect businesses in the city’s rapidly developing and up-and-coming residential and commercial districts.