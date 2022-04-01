Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With real-time data becoming critical to the digital transformation of UAE organisations, Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming platform that sets data in motion, has inaugurated its local headquarters in Dubai and established a local presence with dedicated teams serving sales, solution engineering, professional services, customer success, and channel functions.

Fred Crehan, an IT industry veteran of over 20 years, who has been appointed as the company’s Regional Director for the Middle East said, “The continuous collection and delivery of data across the digital enterprise - what we refer to as 'data in motion' - underpins all digital initiatives, be it the modernisation of IT, adoption of AI, utilisation of analytics, or migration to the cloud. UAE organisations recognise that unlocking the full potential of real-time data will empower them to pioneer compelling digital services for the discerning modern consumer.”

“For this reason, the open-source distributed event streaming platform, Apache Kafka, is rapidly becoming a must- have component in the IT infrastructures of UAE businesses. However, with all but the largest of organisations being incapable of having dedicated, in-house Kafka experts, typically businesses must find ways to leverage this essential technology without being restricted by technical complexity, and management overheads. At Confluent, we’re delivering unmatched speed and simplicity to organisations that depend on this infrastructure by offering fully managed Kafka services that are purpose-built for the modern enterprise,” Crehan added.

Confluent offers a foundational platform for data-in-motion which enables organisations to harness the full power of continuously flowing data to innovate and thrive in the modern digital world. Akin to the 'central nervous system' of an organisation, this platform – which can be deployed either on-premise, or on the cloud – lets companies connect all their applications around real-time streams to react and respond intelligently to everything that happens in their business. This compelling value proposition propelled the company to achieve 64% year-over-year revenue growth through 2021.

In the UAE, the channel is an integral part of Confluent's go to market strategy. In addition to making its offering available via the marketplaces of major cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS, the company is establishing a robust network of expertly qualified systems integrator and consultancy partners.

“We’re committed to building a focused set of partners that can translate the full value of Confluent to our end customers. We are therefore focused on working together with channel players who are ready to build a practice around our technologies, and we shall extend the full range of technical, sales, and marketing support they need to succeed,” said Crehan.

In the digital economy, data is always in motion, powering rich customer experiences and efficient, data-driven applications. Data streaming is a new category of computing that enables any business to stream, store, and process data in real time. With data streaming acting as a central nervous system, all the data within an organisation becomes instantly available to all applications and people in real time. As a result, new business can be uncovered, customer experiences exceeded, and new operational efficiencies realised.