DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- (GITEX GLOBAL) – Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology, and Spire Solutions, a leading value-added distributor, signed a strategic partnership agreement today at GITEX 2022 for Spire to serve as the distributor for Conceal’s platform and ConcealBrowse solution in the Middle East and Africa regions.

According to Gartner, increasing cyberattacks, threats to cyber-physical infrastructures, and the malicious nature of ransomware are expected to increase end-user spending on security and risk management in the Middle East and North Africa to total $2.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 11.2% from 2021.

“Globally, we are at a critical inflection point as Zero Trust becomes validated as the most effective approach for securing enterprise IT environments and online services delivery,” said Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President at Spire Solutions. “Conceal’s patented zero trust solutions are proven in their deployment with the Fortune 100 and some of the world’s largest government agencies. We are honored to partner with Conceal to make these solutions accessible in the Middle East & African regions too.”

ConcealBrowse was recently introduced and performs pre and post-processing of code on a computer to protect against browser-borne attacks including RATs, Trojans, Worms, Ransomware, Browser Hijacking, and more. It leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near-zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown, and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment. This unique, patented approach ensures that malicious code or files never enter enterprise devices and cannot infiltrate the network. ConcealBrowse works with existing browsers and supports all popular operating systems, integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, single sign-on authentication, and other identity management systems.

“The proven success of our platform is enabling Conceal to embark on an aggressive global growth strategy,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “The Middle East and Africa are experiencing significantly increasing demand for zero trust solutions and are a natural next step for Conceal. The Spire team has proven their leadership in these regions and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

While at GITEX, you can meet Conceal in the Spire Stand H2-B1 in Hall 2 of the Dubai World Trade Center.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). With a key focus on solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region. www.spiresolutions.com

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

