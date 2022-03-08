Visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai are in for a special musical treat from Colombia Pavilion as one of the country’s famous singer-songwriter and producer, Elkin Robinson, is set to perform the best of Caribbean rhythms onstage this weekend. Robinson and his band will be holding two concerts, one on March 11 at 7pm within the Colombia Pavilion and another on March 12 at 6pm at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

This weekend’s event promises to showcase a musical ensemble which reflects Colombia’s title as ‘the country of a thousand rhythm’ with more than 1,025 folkloric music. The show will also serve as a fitting roundoff for Colombia Pavilion’s cultural offerings. Robinson, who hailed from Colombia’s Providencia Island, will be rendering a variety of musical styles that are both soothing and uplifting to the senses, including the mento, calypso, polka, and folk.

His unique blend of composition highlights the elements of his island life, the sea and nature, along with Creole influences. Furthermore, the musician’s inventiveness is reflected in a band which Robinson put together himself in 2012 where the group used instruments found in the island such as washtub bass, a horse jawbone, maracas, and nylon string guitar.

Robinson has played in various music festivals in over 20 countries such as the Lollapalooza in Chile) and the Wassermusik Festival in Berlin. His music has been featured along with world-class musicians including Carlos Vives, Ziggy Marley, Sidestepper, and Juan Pablo Vega.

In Colombia, he has featured in famous musical shows such as the Estereo Picnic, Rock al Parque, and the 2017 edition of WOMEX. His first album, Come Round was released in 2014, followed by Sunshine in 2017.