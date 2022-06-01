Al Ain: The Professional Development Training and Qualification Unit at the College of Science at in the United Arab Emirates University organized the "Professional Internship Poster Exhibition Day", with the participation of over 100 students.

Dr. Suleiman Al Kaabi, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs, said that the college has reactivated scientific activities and professional training onsite internship for students, after slow-down for more than two and a half years, due to the pandemic situation circumstances of the Corona virus.

He added: “The event witnessed wide engagement and participation by students. The number of participants reached more than 100 male and female students, who presented posters about their training projects, which they conducted in many public and private departments, centers, and institutions. They included scientific laboratories, forensic criminal laboratories, research and statistical centers, space and meteorology centers, and several hospitals and municipalities. The students introduced these experiences and practices, according to academic specialization and place of training”.

The dean of the college, the assistant deans, chairs of departments and several faculty members and supervisors of the internship program reviewed these projects, listened to detailed explanations, and answered questions from the students. They praised those projects and the efforts made by students during the professional training periods. It This training is intended to prepare and qualify them to enter the labor market immediately after graduation, equipped with the required practical experience, skills, and professional competencies, which they acquired during the training periods. The Students thanked the college and university administration, which for the effort in providing them with the necessary training and qualification, which in turn and refined their academic and practical experiences that meet the requirements of the labor market, in accordance with the latest academic standards.

-Ends-