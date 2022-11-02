Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Building on their global reselling relationship, established in 2021, Cohesity and Lenovo have now teamed up to deliver pretested and certified solutions bringing Cohesity’s modern data security and management platform on Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers. The expanded partnership delivers validated solutions designed to protect enterprise data from on-premises to the cloud and address three of today's highest-priority business issues—security, cloud, and data management.

“Protecting critical data and extracting business value from it poses significant challenges for enterprises. Legacy approaches to data security and data management with piecemeal solutions lead to operational complexity and cyber exposure while adding costs and compliance risks,” said Gregg Petersen, Regional Director Middle East and Africa at Cohesity. “Our expanded partnership with Lenovo brings together two industry leaders to offer our customers a simple and seamless experience. The partnership also enables customers to confidently strengthen their cyber resilience by protecting and, if necessary, rapidly recovering business-critical data wherever it resides from on-prem, hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments.”

Customers will benefit from simplified ordering processes and a faster time to value, as the integrated solutions and their technical interoperability have been certified. The solutions can be ordered globally and directly from the Lenovo Data Center Solution Configurator (DCSC), which provides one-stop purchasing for the Cohesity SKUs, including support and services for all phases of the solution lifecycle.

Organisations adopting these certified solutions will get access to Cohesity’s data security and management platform for a comprehensive range of services like backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics—helping to reduce complexity and costs of operations, while enhancing business continuity and cyber resilience.

Customers and partners can also choose between the Intel and AMD-based servers offered by Lenovo, including the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 48TB/96TB and SR645 24TB/36TB to meet their broad range of technical and budgetary requirements. This makes Lenovo the only Cohesity Certified Platform Partner that covers both processor architectures.

