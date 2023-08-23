Dubai, UAE: Concert and event goers can now enjoy a seamless guest experience at Dubai’s home of live entertainment owing to Coca-Cola Arena’s latest collaboration with popular ride-hailing company, Yango. As an official partner of the arena, Yango will provide premium ride experiences catering to different requirements, at affordable prices.

To elevate the event experience, guests can use the Yango app and choose from comfortable Business, Business XL for groups, and Premier ride options. Yango app users will receive a 20 per cent discount upon booking their first ride for pick-up or drop-off services to enjoy their favourite artists perform live at Coca-Cola Arena.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark-Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena said, “Yango’s commitment to smart tech, great service and convenient options aligns with our objective to ensure unforgettable guest experiences for the season ahead with mega events such as Trevor Noah, KISS – End of the Road World Tour and Bryan Adams on the calendar.”

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC commented, “Our app launched in the GCC towards the end of 2022, and since then our company is developing actively and continues to grow. In line with UAE’s sustainability goals our app uses its own mapping and routing system along with sustainable safety features. We have an impressive car fleet including Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz S-class to provide high-level service and the utmost comfort to our passengers.”

“Coca-Cola Arena is an iconic event venue, and we’re proud to tie up with them to ensure both residents and tourists have a hassle-free commute and enjoy memorable experiences at the arena,” added Karim.

Yango is available for free download on Android and iOS in English, Arabic and many other languages.

For more information about Coca-Cola Arena and upcoming events, please visit www.coca-cola-arena.com

About Coca-Cola Arena

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

About Yango

Yango is an international ride-hailing service that was launched in Dubai in September 2022. It already operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Differentiating from its competitors, the Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution.